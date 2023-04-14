High school track and field: Airline sweeps team titles in Haughton meet

Airline swept the team titles in the Haughton Buccaneer Relays Thursday.

Airline scored 129 points in the boys division. Parkway finished second with 104, Haughton third with 93 and Benton fourth with 73.

Airline scored 135 in the girls division. Benton was second with 127, Parkway third with 98 and Haughton fourth with 80.

The meet was the final tune-up before next week’s district meets. The District 1-5A meet is Thursday at Benton.

Airline’s Cameron Jefferson and Jeremiah Boudreaux and Parkway’s Devon Oliver were double winners in the boys division.

Jefferson won the 100-meter dash in 10.82 seconds and the 200 in 21.83.

Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson finished second in the 100 in 10.95. Haughton’s John Hudson Brown was second in the 200 in 22.33.

Boudreaux won the 400 in 49.57 and the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.

Benton’s Parker Coleman was second in the 400 in 51.31. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor took second in the high jump with a 6-4.

Oliver took the shot put with a toss of 44-8 1/2, edging North DeSoto’s Marques Hampton by 1 1/2 inches. He won the discus with a 154-8. Airline’s Malik Work was second with a 144-10.

Calvary Baptist’s Jackson Burney was also a double winner, taking the 800 in 1:58.50 and the 1,600 in 4:35.57. Parkway’s Gabriel Falting was second in the 800 in 2:00.07.

Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson and Jesus Cordova finished 1-2 in the 3,200 in 10:06.55 and 10:16.98, respectively.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart won the 110 hurdles in 15.13 and finished second in the 300 in 43.23.

Airline’s Kye Lehr won the 300 in 42.27. His teammate Ian White was second in the 110 in 15.35.

Stewart also finished second in the triple jump with a 39-7 1/2. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor won with a 40-4 1/2.

Benton’s Miller Malley and Mason Neill finished 1-2 in the pole vault. Malley cleared 13-6, 1-6 higher than Neill.

Benton’s Jeffrey King won the javelin with a 177-0. Haughton’s Chase Tolbert was second with a 146-5.

Haughton’s Amyron Lars was second in the long jump with a 20-3. Minden’s Cameron Mitchell won with a 20-6 1/2.

The Haughton foursome of John Ecot, Brown, Demitri Williams and Cody Salas won the 4X100 relay in 42.58. Airline was second in 43.09. (The names of team members weren’t available for some relay teams.)

Airline captured the 4X200 relay in 1:29.46. Parkway was second in 1:31.77.

Airline was second in the 4X800 in 8:32.10. West Monroe won in 8:24.67.

Airline freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes was a triple winner in the girls division.

She and teammate Jaycie Wallace finished 1-2 in the 100 and 200. Sykes ran a 12.50 in the 100, edging Wallace by .03 seconds.

She ran a 25.72 in the 200. Wallace ran a 25.96.

Sykes ran a 15.40 in the 110 hurdles. Benton’s Jamie Willis was second in 15.46.

Benton’s Erykah Pepp took the 400 in 1:01.67. Airline’s Zamiyah Kitchen was second in 1:03.44.

Airline’s Elena Heng, a member of the Lady Vikings’ District 1-5A runner-up softball team, won the 800 in 2:31.24 in her first meet this season. She edged Benton’s Dominique Coore by just .02 seconds.

Heng also finished second in the 1,600 in 5:44.83. Benton’s Isabelle Russell continued her domination in the event, winning in 5:25.68.

Parkway’s Ember Pierce took the 3,200 in 12:56.68. Benton’s Danielle Smartt was a close second in 12:58.26.

Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton won the 300 hurdles in 48.85. Benton’s Kyla Daux was second in 50.32.

Parkway’s Makenzie Marshall took the long jump with a 16-5, 1-1/2 inches farther than Airline’s Janiyah Boudreaux.

Boudreaux won the triple jump with a 36-0, 2-11 farther than Parkway’s Aja Tellis.

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams won the discus with a throw of 124-0, 6-1 farther than Haughton’s Aniya Hill.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry captured the javelin with a 126-0, 3-8 farther than Benton’s Sadie Hamby.

Parkway’s Ty’lissa Henderson won the high jump with a 5-0. Airline’s Boudreaux, North DeSoto’s Natalie Cobb and Haynesville’s Layla Tell and Kahlia Washington all cleared 4-10. Cobb was second via the tiebreaker.

Benton’s Addyson Hulett won the pole vault with a 9-6, 6 inches higher than Haughton’s Julianna Boyett.

Airline won the 4X100 relay in 48.64 and the 4X200 in 1:45.33. North Webster was second in the 4X100 in 50.78 and 4X200 in 1:46.45.

The Benton team of Pepp, Taylor Martinez, Russell and Hulett won the 4X400 in 4:12.55. Airline was second in 4:16.58.

The Haughton foursome of Cadence Salas, Katie Villareal, Bella Hopson and Lowrey Lain was a close second in the 4X800 in 10:52.48. North DeSoto won in 10:51.09.