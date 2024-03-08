High school track and field: Airline sweeps team titles in Viking Relays

Airline swept the team titles in the Airline Viking Relays Thursday.

Airline scored 149 points in the boys division. Haughton was runner-up with 115. Evangel Christian finished third with 67 and Haynesville was fourth with 47.

Airline scored 138.5 in the girls division. Haughton was second with 98. Loyola was third with 61 and North Webster fourth with 46.

BOYS

Airline’s Jayden Williams was a triple winner.

He won the 800 in 2 minutes, 6.62 seconds, the 1,600 in 4:45.2 and the 3,200 in 10:49.1.

Airline racked up 54 points in those three events.

Austin Bonny was second in the 1,600 in 5:02.88 and 3,200 in 11:29.66. Gabe Laval was second in the 800 in 2:09.06.

In one of the day’s best races, Haughton’s Tyler Stewart edged Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux by .01 in the 110 hurdles. Stewart ran a 14.73 and Boudreaux a 14.74.

Boudreaux cruised to victory in the 300 hurdles in 39.17. North Webster’s Avante Curry was second in 42.57

Haughton’s John Hudson Brown took the 400 in 50.76. Airline’s Lathan Woodland was second in 52.72.

Airline won the 4X400 relay in 3:35.35. The Haughton foursome of Michael Lollar, Jaylin Ealy, Nathan Lowe and Spencer Strong won the 4X800 relay in 9:19.30.

Airline’s Kenny Darby won the triple jump with a leap of 42-2.

Airline’s George Tillman took the high jump. Tillman and Haughton’s Kyron Turner both cleared 6-0 but Tillman finished first on fewer misses.

Haughton’s Dexter Shyne won the shot put with a 39-10. His teammate Brett Mcglasson won the pole vault with an 11-0.

Haughton’s Landon Gaby was second in the javelin with a 157-3.

Evangel’s Tyreek Robinson swept the 100 and 200. He ran a 10.99 in the 100, edging Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson by .02.

Robinson ran a 22.48 in the 200. Airline’s Ladarius Epps was second in 23.09.

Epps also finished third in the 100.

Airline’s Zion Smith finished third in the 110 and 300 hurdles and long jump.

Haughton’s third-place finishers in Individual events were Demarshae Fradger (high jump), Amryon Lars (triple jump) and Landon Gaby (pole vault).

GIRLS

Airline’s Kezyriah Sykes won the 100 hurdles in 15.68. Jonesboro-Hodge’s Ciara Gray was second in 16.35.

Sykes finished second in the 100 in 12.56. Triple winner Izayla Harris of Doyline won in 12.20.

Airline’s Tomya Grider finished second to Harris in the 400. She ran a 1:04.5. Harris’ time was 1:00.25.

Harris, who also won the 200 and finished second in the triple jump, is the reigning Class B state champion in the 100, 200 and 400.

Haughton’s Reagan Hodge took the 1,600 in 6:25.69. Her teammate Izzy Leal won the 3,200 in 14:14.62.

Airline won the 4X100 relay in 48.33, the 4X200 in 1:46.38 and the 4X400 in 4:18.15.

Haughton’s Aniya Hill was a double winner. She took the discus with a 115-7, winning by 44 feet, 2 inches, and the shot put with a 35-0.

Airline’s Paige Marshall won the javelin with a 91-10. Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton was second with an 89-2.

Airline’s Shelby Ledet took the high jump with a 5-4. Benton’s Chandler Hassell was second with a 4-6.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley and Benton’s Ryleigh McCoy both cleared 8-0 in the pole vault. Haley finished first on fewer misses.

Airline’s Sarah-Catherine Tauzin was second in the 800 in 2:41.57. Loyola’s Emily Anderson won in 2:31.38.

Airline’s Karliyah Woodard was second in the 300 hurdles in 49.11. Jonesboro-Hodge’s Gray won in 48.13.

Gray also won the long and triple jumps. She was the Class 2A runner-up in the 300 and triple jump last season.

Airline’s Janiyah Boudreaux finished third in the 100 hurdles and triple jump.

Airline’s other third-place finishers in individual events were Jaycie Wallace (100) and Antaija Davis (400).

Haughton third-place finishers were Mylie Wade (1,600), Eiza Megee (3,200), Julianna Boyett (pole vault) and Brooke Caporossi (javelin)

Bossier’s Zamarion Carter was third in the 300 hurdles.