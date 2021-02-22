High school track and field: Airline’s Taylor, Parkway’s Crosby make awards stand in state indoor meet

Airline’s Brianna Taylor and Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby made the awards stand in the LHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Meet on Sunday at LSU.

Taylor, a junior, finished runner-up in the Division I girls 60-meter dash. Crosby took third in the Division I girls 3,200-meter run.

Taylor had the fifth-best qualifying time of 7.91 seconds in the prelims. The top eight qualified for the finals.

Taylor lowered her time to 7.77 in the finals. Raven Nunnery of John Curtis won in 7.61. Fatima Banks of Scotlandville was third in 7.81.

Crosby, a senior, ran an 11:30.04. St. Joseph’s Sophie Martin, who also won the 1,600, won in 11:14.41. Vandebilt Catholic’s Ella Chestnut was second in 11:21.26.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell finished sixth in the Division I girls 1,600 (5:31.95) and eighth in the 3,200 (12:35.73).

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus was sixth in the boys 3,200 (9:53.26) and eighth in the 1,600 (4:39.13).

Parkway’s Palmer Hearne took sixth in the boys high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 11.25 inches,

Parkway’s Jaylan White finished sixth in the boys 60. His time of 7.05 was just .04 out of third place. Kenson Tate of Zachary won in 6.89.

Parkway’s Madison Langley was eighth in the boys 3.200 in 9:57.94.

The Parkway foursome of Emily Rogers, Cheyenne Olson, Ariel Morrow and Katie Roman took ninth in the girls 4X800 relay in 11:32.35.

The Parkway foursome of Nash Fox, Connor Phillips, Joseph Randel and Gabriel Falting was ninth in the boys 4X800 in 9:12.82.

The team champions were St. Joseph’s Academy (Division I girls), St. Louis (Division II girls), Zachary (Division I boys) and St. Louis (Division II boys).