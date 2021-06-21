High school track and field: Benton, Airline, Parkway athletes named to LSWA girls All-State team

Benton’s Isabelle Russell, Airline’s Brianna Taylor and Parkway’s 4×100-meter relay team have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State Girls Track and Field Team.

Russell, a rising junior, was selected in the 1,600-meter run. She finished runner-up in the event in the Class 5A state meet in May.

Russell’s time of 5 minutes, 17.43 seconds ranked third among the six All-State selections in the event.

Parkway’s relay team of Maya Jackson, Jillian Walton, Kyla Williams and Sh’Diamond McKnight had the fourth-best time of 47.79. Ruston’s 47.39 was the best among the All-State selections.

Taylor, a rising senior, had the fifth-fastest time of the100 dash selections with an 11.89.

Parkway graduate Joslyn Crosby was not among the six selected in the 3,200. But her runner-up time of 11:32.55 in the state meet would’ve ranked fourth.

Sophie Martin of St. Joseph’s was named the girls Outstanding Track Performer. She won the 5A 1,600 and 3,200 and had the state’s best times in both events.

Ariel Pedigo of Parkview Baptist was named Outstanding Field Performer. She had the top performances in three events — javelin (142-3.5), long jump (19-9.75) and high jump (5-10).

Kashie Crockett of Ouachita Parish was named the Outstanding Track Performer in the boys division.

He had the top times in the 110 hurdles (13.76) and 300 hurdles (36.12).

Ruston’s Brandon Green and Zachary’s Chris Hilton shared the Outstanding Field Performer honor.

Green had the top distance in the triple jump with a 49-3.75. Hilton, an LSU football signee, led the high jump selections with a leap of 7-0. He also had the best time in the 400 of 47.50.