High school track and field: Benton boys, Parkway girls take titles in Bossier Parish Championships meet

Benton and Parkway won the team titles in the Bossier Parish Championships meet Thursday.

The meet was hosted by Parkway but held at Benton.

Benton took the boys division with 168 points. Haughton was a close second with 153. Parkway finished third with 137.

Parkway won the girls division with 207 points. Benton was second with 165 and Haughton third with 101.

Benton’s Nick Randall (track) and Parkway’s Dariusz Patterson (field) earned MVP honors in the boys division.

Randall swept the hurdles, taking the 110 meters in 15.60 seconds and the 300 in 42.47. Haughton’s Jessie Normandin finished second in both events in 17.05 and 43.84, respectively.

Patterson won the long jump with an outstanding leap of 23 feet, 0.5 inches. He also captured the triple jump with a 43-11.5.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell (track) and Sadye Hamby (field) took MVP honors in the girls division.

Russell swept the distance events, winning the 1,600 in 5:42.66 and the 3,200 in 12:28.24. Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson finished second in both events in 6:05.55 and 13:13.84, respectively.

Hamby posted runner-up finishes in the shot put (30-10.5), discus (97-1) and javelin (81-5).

Airline’s Brianna Taylor, Benton’s Jamie Willis and Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams were double winners in the girls division.

Taylor cruised to victories in the 100 in 12.14 and the 200 in 25.00.

Willis also easily won her specialties, taking the 100 hurdles in 15.42 and the 300 in 48.49.

She also finished second in the long jump with a 16-4. Parkway’s Maya Jackson won with a 16-8.5.

Williams won the discus with a throw of 113-1, 16 feet farther than Hamby. She also won the high jump with a 4-8, two inches higher than teammate Bianca Oliver.

Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith won the 400 in 1:04.48. Haughton’s Cadence Salas took the 800 in 2:40.53.

Parkway’s Amoree Williams won the shot put with a 32-5. Haughton’s Shenae Penn took the triple jump with a 31-6.5. She also was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.09.

Benton’s Kaitlyn Masters won the pole vault with a 7-6. Parkway’s Peyton Pipes captured the javelin with a 98-1.

Parkway won three of the four relays.

Kyla Williams, Sh’Diamond McKnight, Jillian Walton and Jackson ran a 50.43 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:47.55 in the 4X200, winning by more than six seconds.

Katie Roman, Joslyn Crosby, Alayna Morrow and Cheyenne Olson ran a 10:59.00 in the 4X800.

The Haughton foursome of Olivia Silney, Lauren Tippet, Shelby Haley and Salas took the 4X400 in 4:33.40. They edged Airline’s Taylor, Kaylen Harris, Zanayah Blalock and Neveaha Mitchell by .33.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus was a double winner in the boys division, winning the 1,600 in 4:55.77 and the 3,200 in 9:42.73.

Parkway’s Madison Langley also broke 10 minutes in the 3,200, finishing second in 9:55.18.

Parkway’s Jaylan White and Haughton’s John Ecot continued their season-long duel in the boys 100. White won in 11.12, just .02 ahead of Ecot.

Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton captured the 200 in 22.39.

Parkway’s Edward Moses won the 400 in a close race against runner-up Chris Obregon of Haughton. Moses ran a 53.89 to Obregon’s 54.68.

Benton’s Mason Haley took the 800 in 2:06.95.

Besides Patterson, other winners in the field events were Haughton’s Christian Smith (shot put, 42-4), Plain Dealing’s Duranczk Newton (discus, 131-4), Parkway’s Palmer Hearne (high jump, 5-10), Haughton’s Laiden Broadway (pole vault, 10-9) and Benton’s Caleb Hood (javelin, 151-6).

Benton’s Marc Perry also cleared 5-10 in the high jump, but Hearne won on fewer misses. Perry was also second to Patterson in the triple jump with a 40-8.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Dexter Smith, Mouton, Kaylon Walton and Ecot ran a 43.75 in the 4×100. They nipped the Parkway foursome of Demon Blackwell, Patterson, Cameron Marshall and White by just .05.

Obregon, Walton, Mouton and Ecot ran a 1:30 in the 4X800.

Benton took the 4X400 and 4X800.

Brennen Kennedy, Haley, Anthony Ardoin and Hugos Easter ran 3:36.87 in the 4X400. Bernebe Mancilla, Haley, Ardoin and Easter ran an 8:53 in the 4X800.

Other runner-up finishers in individual events in the girls division were Parkway’s Kyla Williams (100, 12.95), Parkway’s Walton (200, 27.28), Parkway’s Crosby (400, 1:07.2), Parkway’s Laila Brimmer (800, 2:42.70) and Haughton’s Haley (pole vault, 7-0).

Other runner-up finishers in individual events in the boys division were Airline’s JaRobert Kelly (200, 22.72), Haughton’s Kenneth Smith (800, 2:12.09), Benton’s Easter (1,600, 4:56.81), Haughton’s Walton (long jump, 21-0.5), Benton’s Davis Sellers (shot put, 40-10), Haughton’s Tristan Santora (discus, 115-3), Airline’s Tyson Burns (pole vault, 10-6) and Benton’s Ashur Hall (javelin, 135-0).

Here are the third-place finishers in the girls division:

Parkway — Ariel Morrow (1,600), Courtney Fisher (100 hurdles), Aja Tellis (long jump), Aubri Dupree (javelin)

Benton — Tiffany Halphen (100, 200), Jenevieve Willis (400), Tate Sellers (300 hurdles), Laura Silva (discus), Daly Nagot (triple jump), Addyson Hulett (pole vault)

Haughton — Shelby Haley (800), Jayden Hodge (3,200), Anaya Kennon (shot put)

Airline — Nicole Lane (high jump).

Here are the third-place finishers in the boys division:

Benton — Brennen Kennedy (400), Ashur Hall (discus), Matthew Parks (triple jump), Mason Neill (pole vault)

Haughton — Kaylon Walton (100), John Ecot (200), Ian Shortie (1,600)

Parkway — Joseph Randel (800), Malachi White (shot put), Chavius Williams (javelin)

Airline — Lincoln Gines (3,200), Kyle Lehr (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Jeremiah Boudreaux (high jump)

Bossier — Waunkey Manning (long jump).

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin