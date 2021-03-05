High school track and field: Benton boys win first meet of season; Lady Tigers finish close second

The 2021 outdoor track and field season got underway Thursday in Bossier Parish with the annual Shamocus Patton Benton Tiger Relays.

Last year, the Benton meet wound up being the only one held in the parish. A little over a week after it was held, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to all high school sports in the state.

Thursday, host Benton won the boys title with 135 points. North DeSoto was second with 100. Haughton finished third with 99 and Parkway fourth with 83.

North DeSoto won the girls championship with 130 points. Benton was a close second with 123 followed by Parkway with 110.

Benton sophomore Jamie Willis was a triple winner in the girls division.

She swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in 15.93 and 48.8, respectively. She also won the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 11 inches.

Airline’s Brianna Taylor and Isabelle Russell were double winners.

Taylor swept the 100 and 200 in 12.23 and 25.18, respectively.

Russell won the 1,600 in 5:26.91 and the 3,200 in 12:12.05.

Haughton’s Shelby Haley edged teammate Cadence Salas in the 800. Haley ran a 2:39.75. Salas ran a 2:41.56.

Haughton’s Jianna Stewartburgess won the high jump with a leap of 5-0 and finished second in the 100 hurdles in 17.52.

Parkway basketball star Mikaylah Williams won the discus with a throw of 103-10 and finished second in the high jump with a 4-10.

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes took the javelin with a throw of 98-11. Haughton’s Shenae Penn won the triple jump with a 30-10, just four inches farther than runner-up Daly Nagot of Benton.

Parkway won the 4X100 and 4X200 Relays. Kyla Williams, Jillian Walton, Courtney Fisher and Mya Jackson ran a 51.30 in the 4X100. Aja Tellis, Williams, Walton and Fisher clocked a 1:46.98 in the 4X200.

Other individual runners-up from parish schools in the girls division were Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby (1,600, 5:37.17), Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson (3,200, 12:47.79), Parkway’s Marie Smith (shot put, 31-4) and Benton’s Sadie Hamby (discus, 98-2).

Third-place finishers were Parkway’s Kyla Williams (100), Bossier’s Sanaa Brown (200), Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith (400), Benton’s Kaitlyn Masters (pole vault), Benton’s Laura Silva (discus) and Benton’s Hamby (javelin).

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus was the lone double winner from a Bossier Parish school in the boys division.

He won the 1,600 in 4:35.00 and the 3,200 in 9:53.89.

In one of the best races of the day, Haughton’s John Ecot edged Parkway’s Jaylen White in the 100. Ecot ran an 11.17, just .01 faster than White.

Haughton’s Mason Haley took the 800 in a close race with Parkway’s Madison Langley. Haley ran a 2:04.51 to Langley’s 2:05.83.

Langley also finished second in the 1,600 in 4:38.70.

Parkway’s Palmer Hearne won the high jump with a leap of 5-10. Benton’s Nick Randall also cleared 5-10 but Hearne won on fewer misses.

Randall also finished second in the 100 hurdles in 16.36 and the 300 hurdles in 41.36.

Benton’s Matthew Parks won the triple jump with a 41-8. Benton’s Caleb Hood took the javelin with a 174-3.

Haughton won the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X800 relays. Dexter Smith, Jaleel Mouton, Khaylon Walker and Ecot ran a 43.55 in the 4X100. Chris Obregon, DJ Gladney, Mouton and Ecot ran a 1:31.25 in the 4X200.

Colin Wright, Ian Shortie, DJ Gilbert and Kenneth Smith ran an 8:36.00 in the 4X800.

Other individual runners-up from Bossier Parish schools in the boys division were Parkway’s Will Achee (400, 53.42) and Haughton’s Laiden Broadway (pole vault, 9-6).

Benton’s Ashur Hall scored 12 points with third-place finishes in the discus and javelin.

Other third-place finishers were Haughton’s Mouton (200), Haughton’s Smith (800), Benton’s Haggos Easter (1,600), Airline’s Kye Lehr (300 hurdles), Airline’s Keahi Vida (high jump, triple jump), Benton’s Mason Neill (pole vault), Benton’s Parks (long jump) and Haughton’s Christian Smith (shot put).