High school track and field: Benton sweeps team titles in Airline meet

Benton swept the team titles in the Airline Viking Relays on Thursday at Airline.

Benton scored 154 points in the boys division. Haughton finished runner-up with 123. Airline was third with 82.

Benton dominated the girls division. The Lady Tigers scored 172 points to 81 for runner-up Haughton. Airline was third with 76.

Benton sophomore Jamie Willis came close to being a triple winner in the girls division for the second week in a row.

She swept the hurdles, winning the 100 in an impressive 15.4 seconds and the 300 in 49.15.

Willis also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, just one inch less than winner Aaliyahra Wheeler of Carroll.

Airline’s Brianna Taylor was a double winner for the second week in a row, taking the 100 dash in 12.18 and the 200 in 25.00. Natchitoches Central’s Madison Raymond was second in the 100 in 12.86 and teammate Kimberly Cain finished runner-up in the 200 in 25.99.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell won two events for the second week in a row. She took the 800 in 2:31.08 and the 3,200 in 12:36.32. In the latter event, she finished more than a minute ahead of her closest competition.

Airline’s Kaylen Harris captured the 1,600 in 6:09.88.

Benton’s Sadie Hamby was a double winner in the field events. She won the shot put with a toss of 31-6 1/2 inches and the javelin with a throw of 82-5.

Hamby also finished second in the discus with a throw of 92-5 1/2 inches. Her teammate Laura Silva won with a 93-3.

Silva also finished second in the javelin with a 74-1.

Benton won the 4X100 relay in 52.93 and the 4X400 in 4:43.97. Haughton took the 4X800 in 11:37.

Benton was also runner-up in the 4X200 and 4X800. Bossier finished second in the 4X400.

Other runners-up from Bossier Parish schools were Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith (400, 1:05.68), Benton’s Emmalyn Burns (1,600, 6:31.54), Haughton’s Jayden Hodge (3,200, 13:47.55), Haughton’s Shenae Penn (100 hurdles, 17.47), Airline’s Brynn Gines (300 hurdles, 59.53), Haughton’s Shelby Haley (pole vault, 7-0) and Benton’s Trinity Grigsby (shot put, 29-9 1/2).

Third-place finishers were Benton’s Tiffany Halphen (100), Benton’s Jenevieve Willis (400), Airline’s Harris (800), Airline’s Gines (1,600), Haughton’s Reagan Hodge (3,200), Benton’s Kaitlyn Masters (pole vault), Haughton’s Penn (triple jump), Haughton’s Anaya Kennon (shot put) and Haughton’s Kenyatta Glover (javelin).

There were no double winners from parish teams in the boys division.

Haughton’s John Ecot and Kaylon Walton finished 1-2 in the 100 in 11.07 and 11.31, respectively.

Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton and Benton’s Cyran Huggins were 1-2 in the 200 in 22.56 and 23.33, respectively.

Benton’s Mason Haley took the 800 in 2:05.18. Haughton’s Kenneth Smith and DJ Gilbert finished second and third, respectively, in 2:06.79 and 2:07.05.

The top three finishers in the 1,600 were also all from parish schools. Benton’s Haggos Easter won in 4:56.43. Airline’s Lincoln Gines was second in 5:01.95, and Haughton’s Ian Shortie took third in 5:02.74.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus and Easter were 1-2 in the 3,200. Marcinkus ran a 10:02.58 and Easter a 10:52.38. Airline’s Sean Bell was third in 11:18.39.

Benton’s Caleb Hood and Ashur Hall finished 1-2 in the javelin. Hood’s best throw was 172-0. Hall’s was 136-5. Hall also finished second in the discus with a throw of 119-1 1/2.

Benton’s Nick Randall finished runner-up in three events, the 110 hurdles (15.89), the 300 hurdles (42.22) and the high jump (5-8).

Jonesboro-Hodge’s Datre’vien Bowie won the high jump with an impressive leap of 6-6.

Haughton won the 4X100 relay in 44:07, the 4X200 in 1:31.35 and 4X800 in 8:53.

Benton captured the 4X400 in 3:40.28.

Airline finished second in the 4X100 in 45.38 and the 4X400 in 3:43.94. Benton took second in the 4X800 in 9:03.00.

Other runners-up from parish teams in individual events were Haughton’s Chris Obregon (400, 54.04), Haughton’s Laiden Broadway (pole vault, 9-6), Airline’s Josh Hoover (long jump, 20-7 1/2) and Haughton’s Christian Smith (shot put, 43-8).

Other third-place finishers were Haughton’s Jalin Riser (110 hurdles), Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux (300 hurdles, high jump), Benton’s Mason Neill (pole vault), Haughton’s Walton (long jump), Benton’s Matthew Parks (triple jump) and Benton’s Davis Sellers (discus).

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin