High school track and field: Benton sweeps team titles in Bossier meet

Benton swept the team titles in the Don Millen Bossier Bearkat Relays Thursday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Benton scored 116 points in the boys division. Haughton was a very close second with 114.5. Parkway and North DeSoto both scored 91.

Benton scored 124 in the girls division. Parkway was second with 111 and Haughton third with 90. Airline and North DeSoto scored 89.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart was a double winner in the boys division. He swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 16.92 seconds and the 300 in 44.23.

Stewart finished .39 seconds ahead of Glenbrook’s Chase Sentell in the 110. He was .24 ahead of Benton’s Austin Richard in the 300.

Stewart also finished second in the triple jump behind Benton’s Marc Perry. Perry went 42 feet, 4 inches. Stewart went 41-0.

Haughton’s John Hudson Brown won the 100 in 11.26, edging North Webster’s Jkobe Lawson by .03. The duo battled again in the 200 with Lawson winning in 22.80 to Brown’s 23.19.

Benton’s Dominic Helverson took the 3,200 in 10:48.08. Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson was second in 11:01.81.

Benton’s Lucas Clarke was second in a very tight 1,600. He ran a 5:01.47. Loyola’s Mark Henry finished first in 4:59.50 and Parkway’s Noah Lafitte was third in 5:02.28.

Parkway’s Brody Hochter finished second in the 800 in 2:09.48. North DeSoto’s Dylan Compton won in 2:08.63.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays and Benton took the 4X800.

The foursome of John Ecot, Dimitri Williams, Davonte Moss and Brown won the 4X100 in 43.15. North DeSoto was second in 44.91.

Brown, Williams, Moss and Cody Salas teamed to win the 4X200 in 1:31.47. Parkway was second in 1:31.81.

The foursome of Chase Clutter, Brody Hutchison, Bernebe Mancilla and Helverson captured the 4X800 in 8:49. The Haughton team of Carlos Obregon, Tyler Villareal, Rodrick Turner and Jayden Allen was second in 9:22.70.

Parkway’s Devon Oliver was a double winner in the field events. He took the shot put with a toss of 53-2 and the discus with a 152-3. North DeSoto’s Marquese Hampton was second in the shot with a 49-11. His teammate Dominic Smith was second in the discus with a 143-2.

Benton’s Jeffrey King continued his dominance of the javelin, winning with a 169-9. That was 25 feet farther than runner-up Jaden Terry of Northwood.

Haughton’s Brett McGlasson and Benton’s Miller Malley both cleared 12-0 in the pole vault. McGlasson got the 10 first-place points via the tiebreaker.

Parkway’s Tre Fisher and Benton’s Perry both leaped 6-2 in the high jump, 2 inches lower tan winner Javonte Taylor of Northwood.

Perry was also second in the long jump with a 20-9, just 1 inch behind Northwood’s Maurea Hudson.

Other third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Benton’s Hutchison (800), Benton’s Cody Wilhite (discus), Benton’s Cole Austin (javelin) and Benton’s Mason Neill (pole vault).

Airline freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Benton senior Jamie Willis were double winners in the girls division.

Sykes won the 200 in 26.69 and the 100 hurdles in 17.25. She finished.82 seconds ahead of teammate Janiyah Boudreaux in 200 and .28 ahead of North DeSoto’s Jocelyn Seekford in the hurdles. Sykes was also third in the long jump.

Willis took the 300 hurdles in 49.25. Her teammate Kyla Daux was second in 51.84.

Willis won the long jump with a 16-10. Parkway’s Makenzie Marshall was second with a 16-0 1/2. Willis was also third in the triple jump, just 1 inch behind runner-up finisher.

Airline’s Jaycie Wallace won the 100 in 12.83, finishing .22 ahead of North Webster’s Neveah Watts.

Benton teammates Erykah Pepp and Addyson Hulett finished 1-2 in the 400. Pepp ran a 1:01.61 and Hulett a 1:02.79.

Parkway’s Raquel Rios and Haughton’s Lowrey Lain finished first and second, respectively, in the 1,600 in 6:15.79 and 6:23.96.

Parkway’s Ember Pierce captured the 3,200 in 13.11.99. Benton’s Danielle Smartt was second in 13:16.82.

Airline won the 4X200 relay, Benton took the 4X400 and Parkway captured the 4X800.

The foursome of Wallace, Karliyah Woodard, Rikiyah Taylor and Sykes won the 4X200 in 1:44.77. The Parkway team of Marshall, Natalia Brown, Kaiden Taylor and Kennedi Lee was second in 1:46.39.

The team of Pepp, Taylor Martinez, Isabelle Russell and Hulett won the 4X400 in 4:16.79. The Airline team of Tonya Grider, Wallace, Taylor and Woodard was second in 4:23.38.

The foursome of Lauren Taylor, Rios, Pierce and Cheyenne Olson took the 4X800 in 11:00.5. The Benton team of Allison Ardoin, Claudia Herrera, Smartt and Russell was second in 11:05.30.

Airline’s Woodard, Boudreaux, Wallace and Taylor teamed for a second-place finish in the 4X100 in 49.78. North DeSoto won in 49.37.

Three members of Parkway’s state championship basketball team won field events.

Chloe Larry took the javelin with a 122-9, Benton’s Sadie Hamby was second with a 108-1.

Ty’lissa Henderson won the high jump with a 5-2. Haynesville’s Kahlia Johnson was second with a 5-0.

Jayla James captured the shot put with a toss of 36-10. Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton was second with a 33-8.

Airline’s Boudreaux took the triple jump with a 32-9 1/2. North DeSoto’s Quetariona Johnson was second with a 32-5.

Haughton’s Aniya Hill won the discus with a 134-0. Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams was second with a 119-4.

Benton’s Hulett won the pole vault with a 10-6. Haughton’s Julianna Boyett was second with an 8-6.

Other third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Haughton’s Skylar Branch (400), Haughton’s Shenae Penn (100 hurdles), Haughton’s Kinsley Brotherton (300 hurdles), Haughton’s Hill (shot put), Benton’s Hamby (discus), Haughton’s Sara White (javelin) and Haughton’s Boyett (high jump).