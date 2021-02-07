High school track and field: Benton’s Marcinkus wins 1,600 in LSU Last Chance Qualifier indoor meet

Benton senior Jacob Marcinkus won the boys 1,600-meter run in the LSU Last Chance Qualifier indoor meet Saturday in the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge.

Marcinkus, who has had an outstanding indoor season, ran a 4:33.34. He finished just ahead of Northshore’s Mason Appleton, who ran a 4:33.85.

Marcinkus also finished third in the 3,200 in 9:48.25. Belle Chasse’s Louden Boudreaux won in 9:38.27.

Airline’s Brianna Taylor finished third in the girls 60-meter dash in 7.888 seconds. She crossed the line just .005 behind runner-up Chyler Turner of Booker T. Washington. John Curtis’ Raven Nunnery won in 7.58.

Parkway’s Palmer Hearne finished fifth in the boys high jump with a leap of 5-8.5.

Parkway’s Jaylan White was sixth in the boys 60-meter dash in 7.04. Jewel Sumner’s Richard Lee won in 6.94.

Parkway’s Madison Langley took seventh in the boys 3,200 in 9:59.88.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell finished eighth in the girls 1,600 in 5:32.72 and 11th in the 3,200 in 12:25.41.

Parkway finished eighth in the boys 4X800 relay.

Parkway was ninth in the girls 4X800 relay and 10th in the 4X400.

The LHSAA state indoor meet is scheduled for Feb. 20 in the same venue.