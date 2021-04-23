High school track and field: Bossier captures 1-3A boys title

The Bossier Bearkats won the District 1-3A boys championship Thursday at Lakeside.

Bossier scored 130.4 points. Mansfield was second with 122.3 and Loyola third with 78.4.

Bossier finished third in the girls division with 82.6 points. Loyola won with 146.3 and Mansfield was second with 90.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-3A meet Wednesday in Monroe.

Bossier’s winners in the boys division were Dextrell Parks, David Rojas, Jordan Taylor and Coleman Beeson.

Parks won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 11.57 seconds. Mansfield’s Isaac Jenkins was second in 2:13.49. Bossier’s Tristan Nash took third in 2:14.53.

Parks was also third in the 1,600 in 5:12.11. Loyola’s Franklin Roemer won in 5:08.16.

Rojas, a freshman, captured the 3,200 in 11:07.83. Roemer was second in 11:12.00.

Taylor took the 110 hurdles in 17.98 and finished second in the 300 in 44.12. Mansfield’s Nick Bailey won the 300 in 43.51.

Beeson, whose main spring sport is baseball, won the discus with a toss of 101 feet, 4.5 inches. That was 4-11.5 farther than runner-up Davontra Brewer of North Webster.

Beeson also finished second in the javelin with a toss of 126-0. Roemer won with a 138-4.

Bossier won the 3,200 relay in 9:07.06. The Bearkats also finished second in the 400, 800 and 1,600. Mansfield won all three.

Waunkeyus Manning and Makhi Tanner went 2-3 in the long jump. Manning leaped 22-0.5 and Tanner 21-8. Mansfield’s Monquavious Wells won with a 22-1.5.

Manning also qualified for the regional meet in the 200 (third) and100 (fourth).

Tanner also finished second in the high jump with a 5-8, 2 inches lower than Nick Bailey of Mansfield.

Other Bossier third-place finishers in the boys division were Isiah Taylor (100), Sentavion Ball (400, high jump), Jamario Collins (110 hurdles), Christian Johnson (discus) and D’Angelo Garner (triple jump).

Other fourth-place finishers were Taylor (200), Collins (400) and Cristobal Cruz (3,200).

Bossier’s individual district champions in the girls division were Ka’Mya Smith, Dessarae McClinton and JaKyla Brown.

Smith, who has had an outstanding season, won the 400 in 1:03.52, beating Mansfield’s Madison Jones by 3.76 seconds.

McClinton took the discus with a toss of 72-3. Brown won the triple jump with a 29-1. She was also third in the javelin.

Maria Sustaita finished second in the 3,200 in 14:24.60 and third in the 1,600 in 6:20.19.

Makayla Roberson was second in the 100 hurdles in 18.60.

Jalecia Gilliam finished third in the 100 in 13.62.

Bossier’s other fourth-place finishers were Ashley Castro (1,600), Leilah Rivera (3,200), Samantha Edwards (discus), Karleisha Page (triple jump, high jump) and McClinton (javelin).

Bossier finished second in the 400, 800 and 3,200 relays and third in the 1,600.