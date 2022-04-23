High school track and field: Four Bossier athletes win titles in District 1-3A meet

High school track and field: Four Bossier athletes win titles in District...

Four Bossier athletes won championships in the District 1-3A meet Friday at Benton.

In the boys division, Jalen Thornton won the 100-meter dash in 11.51 seconds, edging Mansfield’s Derrick Thomas by .07.

McNeese State football signee Sedric Applewhite took the discus with a throw of 112 feet, 8 inches, 9-7 farther than runner-up Kedrien Cody of North Webster.

In the girls division, Ka’mya Smith won the 400 in 1:02.95, 3.83 faster than Madison Jones of Mansfield.

Evey Bamburg won the 110 hurdles in 17.60, 2.56 faster than Katelyn McNeill of Loyola.

Bossier finished third in the boys division with 80 points. Mansfield won with 147 and Loyola was second with 88.

Bossier finished fifth in the girls division with 61 points. Loyola won with 124.

The top four individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the Region I-3A meet Wednesday at ULM.

In the boys division, Waunkeyus Manning finished second in the 200 in 22.61 and third in the long jump with a 20-7.

Carlos Butler was second in the javelin with a 133-5. Sentavion Ball was the runner-up in the high jump with a 6-0.

Bossier was second in the 4X100, 4X400 and 4X800 relays. The Bearkats ran 43.85 in the 4X100, a 3:41.66 in the 4X400 and a 9:40.25 in the 4X800.

State wrestling champion Christian Johnson took third in the shot put with a 40-0 and the discus with a 103-0.

Other third-place finishers in the boys division were Tristan Nash (800, 2:12.66) and Joshua Campos (3,200, 13:26.87). Bossier was third in the 4X200 relay in 1:36.71.

Jamario Collins was fourth in the 110 hurdles.

In the girls division, Maria Suistaita finished second in the 1,600 in 6:32.51 and 3,200 in 14:58.00.

Ja’Kyla Brown was third in the triple jump with a 31-3 1/2 and javelin with a 78-3.

Bossier finished third in the 4X100 (53.99), 4X200 (1:53.10), 4X400 (4:49.37) and 4X800 (14:31.32).

Bamburg took fourth in the 300 hurdles and long jump.

Other fourth-place finishers were Rikiyah Taylor (100) and Cinthia Padilla-Hernandez (1,600