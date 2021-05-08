High school track and field: Four parish athletes make awards stand in 5A state meet

Four athletes from Bossier Parish schools made the awards stand in the Class 5A girls meet Saturday at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Parkway senior Joslyn Crosby closed her outstanding high school career in style with a second-place finish in 3,200-meter run.

Crosby, who has signed with Howard University, ran a time of 11 minutes, 32.55 seconds. Sophie Martin of state champion St. Joseph’s won in 11:14.86.

Benton sophomore Isabelle Russell finished second in the 1,600 in 5:17.43. Martin won in 5:08.30. Russell also finished sixth in the 3,200 in 12:15.61.

Parkway sophomore Mikaylah Williams was the runner-up in the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 11 inches. Zachary’s Jayden Jackson won with a 137-6, just 1-5 off the Class 5A record.

Williams moved into second on her final throw, which was 2 inches farther than third-place Reese Grossie of Lafayette. Before that, Williams’ best throw was a 115-6 on her first throw.

Benton sophomore Jamie Willis finished third in the 300 hurdles in 46.68. Ouachita Parish’s Faith Lee won in 45.06.

Willis also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles in 15.45.

Airline junior Brianna Taylor posted fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200.

She barely missed making the awards stand in the 100 with an 11.89. Scotlandville’s Sadie Gray and Zachary’s Zoa Adams, who finished third and fourth, respectively, were both clocked in 11.88. Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton won in 11.52.

Taylor ran a 24.83 in the 200.

Parkway’s 4X100 relay team also came close to making the awards stand. Maya Jackson, Jillian Walton, Kyla Willams and Sh’Diamond McKnight finished fourth in 47.79, just .07 behind third-place Alexandria. Ruston won in 47.39.

Benton’s Nick Randall had the best finish among parish athletes in the Class 5A boys meet. He was fifth in the 300 hurdles in 40.366. Ouachita Parish’s Kashie Crockett set a composite (all classes) record of 36.42. The previous record of 37.40 was set in 2007.

Crockett also won the 110 hurdles in a wind-aided 13.76.

Parkway’s Madison Langley was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:34.02.

Benton’s Jacob Marcinkus finished fifth in the 3,200 in 9:51.86. He was 2.37 seconds behind third-place finisher Dyllon Nimmers of Ruston. Jesuit’s Jack DesRoches won in 9:47.89.

Benton’s Anthony Ardoin, Marcinkus, Hagos Easter and Mason Hale finished seventh in the 4X800 relay in 8:36.45. Haughton’s Chris Obregon, Kaylon Walton, Jaleel Mouton and John Ecot finished seventh in the 4X200 in 1:29.85.

In one of the day’s best races, Alexandria’s Keonte Gaines edged Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law in the 5A boys 100. Gaines ran a 10.47 and Law a 10.48.

Booker T. Washington’s Chuyler Turner had a huge day in the Class 4A girls meet. She won the 100 hurdles in 13.71, the 100 in 11.76, the 300 hurdles in 43.44 and the 200 in 23.91.

Parkway finished tied for 12th in the 5A girls meet with 20 points. Benton tied for 14th with 16. St. Joseph’s won with 84.

Ruston won the 5A boys championship with 82.50. Zachary was second with 67.

Vandebilt Catholic won the 4A girls title with 89. Huntington was second with 54 and BTW third with 52.

Westgate won the 4A boys championship with 61. Warren Easton was second with 51.