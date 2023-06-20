High school track and field: Four parish athletes make LSWA All-State team

Parkway rising junior Devon Oliver, Airline rising senior Jeremiah Boudreaux, Benton rising senior Jeffrey King and Haughton rising senior Aniya Hill have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-State Track and Field team.

Athletes from schools in all classes were eligible for selection.

Oliver made it in the boys discus. His best throw was 164 feet, 5 inches inches in the Region I-5A meet. Oliver won the Class 5A state meet with a 162-3 on his final throw.

The other selections in the discus are Tioga’s Hayden Christman (183-1) and West Feliciana’s Jermain Jackson (165-9).

Boudreaux made the team in the boys high jump. Boudreaux’s season-best jump of 6-7.5 in the Class 5A state meet tied with fellow All-State selection Damon Lewis of Acadiana. Lewis won the event on fewer misses.

Helen Cox’s Darnell O’Quinn, who had the state’s best jump of 6-8, is the other All-State selection.

King made the team in the javelin. His throw of 194-10 in the West Monroe meet was the second best in the state. King finished second in the Class 5A meet.

The other selections in the javelin are Catholic’s Paul Catalanatto (201-9.25) and St. Thomas More’s Richard Seymour (184-7).

Hill made the team in the girls discus. Her throw of 147-0 in the Bossier Parish Championships was the second best in the state last season.

The other selections in the discus are Zachary’s Jaydan Jackson (148-4) and Ambria Langley (142-11).