High school track and field: Parish athletes fare well in North DeSoto meet

Airline finished runner-up in the boys division in the North DeSoto Relays Wednesday.

The Vikings scored 96 points. North DeSoto won with 105.

Airline finished third in the girls division with 69 points. Huntington won with 129.

Several athletes from parish schools won individual events.

Airline’s Kezyriah Sykes and Benton’s Sadie Hamby were double winners in the girls division.

Sykes won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She ran a 12.27 in the 100, defeating runner-up Taylor Clark of North DeSoto by .23 seconds.

Sykes ran a 26.11 in the 200, edging Mansfield’s LaJordan Boykins by .02.

Sykes also finished second in the 100 hurdles in 15.84. Huntington’s Demetria Harris won in 14.38.

Hamby won the javelin and shot put. She went 119 feet, 3 inches in the javelin and 34-11 in the shot put. Her throw in the javelin was 10 feet, 5 inches farther than her closest competitor. She edged Woodlawn’s SheLunda Brooks by 4 inches in the shot put.

Hamby finished second to Haughton’s Aniya Hill in the discus. Hill went 126-9 and Hamby threw 124-0.

Airline’s Shelby Ledet won the high jump with a 5-4. That was 6 inches higher than runner-up Anaiya Narvaja of Huntington.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux won the 400 in the boys division in 49.75. Byrd’s Wyatt Ditt finished 1.31 seconds behind him in second.

Haughton’s Tyler Stewart took the 110 hurdles in 15.10. Airline’s Zion Smith was second in 15.41.

Smith also finished second in the 300 hurdles in 40.93. Mansfield’s Ian White won in 40.35.

Airline won the 4X400 relay in 3:28.50 and finished second in the 4X800 in 9:21.02. North DeSoto won the 4X800 in 8:49.91.

Benton’s Miller Malley won the pole vault with a 12-6. His vault was 2 feet higher than his nearest competitor.

Benton’s Jeffery King took the javelin with a 184-1. His throw was 38-4 feet farther than his nearest competitor.

Other runner-up finishers from parish schools in individual girls events were Airline’s Elena Heng (800, 2:30.85) and Rikiyah Taylor (long jump, 16-0.25).

Heng finished .35 behind Byrd’s Anna Spencer Frierson.

Airline finished second in the 4X400 relay in 4:16.31. Huntington won in 4:09.62.

Airline’s Jayden Williams was second in the boys 800. He ran 2:02.1, finishing just .08 behind North DeSoto’s Dylan Compton.

Airline’s Austin Bonny was second in the 1,600 in 5:12.39. Anacoco’s Connor Gilbert won in 5:07.16.

Airline’s George Tillman was second in the high jump with a 6-0. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor won with a 6-4.