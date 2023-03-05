High school track and field: Parish athletes post high finishes in Byrd meet boys division

High school track and field: Parish athletes post high finishes in Byrd...

There were no full teams from Bossier Parish in the C.E. Byrd Yellow Jacket Relays, but several athletes posted high finishes in the boys division Saturday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux won the 300-meter hurdles in a fast 39.88 seconds.

His teammate Ian White was second in 41.63.

Boudreaux and North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor both cleared 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump. Taylor earned the 10 points for first place via the tiebreaker.

White finishe second in the 110 hurdles in 16.00. Mansfield’s Jaden Youngblood, the 2022 Class 3A state champion, won in 14.47.

Parkway’s Devon Oliver won the discus with a throw of 145-4. North DeSoto’s Dominic Smith was second with a 138-2.

Oliver also finished second in the shot put with a 48-8. North DeSotos’s Marquise Hampton won with a 50-9.

Parkway’s Andrew Kent finished second in the 1,600 in 4:43.61. Loyola’s Franklin Roemer won in 4:40.93.

Airline won the 4X800 relay in 1:28.96. Huntington finished second in 1:32.01.