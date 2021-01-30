High school track and field: Parish athletes post high finishes in LSU High School Qualifier indoor meet

Airline junior Brianna Taylor, Parkway senior Joslyn Crosby and Benton senior Jacob Marcinkus posted high finishes in the LSU High School Qualifier indoor meet Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Taylor finished third in the girls 60-meter dash. Crosby took fourth in the girls 3,200-meter run. She also captured fifth in the 800.

Marcinkus was fourth in the boys 3,200.

Taylor ran a time of 7.80 seconds. Raven Nunnery of John Curtis won in 7.50. Ariane Linton of Dutchtown was second in 7.55.

Crosby ran an 11:59.61. Sophie Martin of St. Joseph won in 11:32.50. She was followed by Ava Hartman of Isidore Newman (11:39.73) and Ella Chestnut of Vandebilt Catholic (11:48.52).

Crosby ran a 2:29.74 in the 800. Brynn Kelso of Vandebilt Catholic won in 2:23.24.

Marcinkus ran a 9:57.92. Rhen Langley of Zachary won in 9:42.37. He was followed by Steven Mayer of Catholic-Baton Rouge (9:45.37) and Evan Pardo of St. Paul’s (9:50.79).

Marcinkus also finished sixth in the 1,600 in 4:36.34. Langley won in 4:23.43.

Parkway’s Madison Langley finished 12th in the boys 3,200 in 10:22.57. Parkway’s Joseph Randel was 22nd in 10:51.95.

Langley was 17th in the 1,600 in 4:47.26.

Parkway’s Palmer Hearne tied for sixth in the boys high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 8.5 inches.

LSU football signee Chris Hilton Jr. of Zachary won with a meet record 7-0.25.

Parkway’s Katie Roman was 22nd in the girls 1,600 in 5:59.38.

Parkway finished 11th in the girls 4X800 relay in 11:36.52.

The LHSAA state indoor meet is Feb. 20 at LSU.