High school track and field: Parish athletes post high finishes in state meet

High school track and field: Parish athletes post high finishes in state...

No parish athlete won a title at the Oschner LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet Saturday at LSU, but several posted high finishes,

Airline senior Brianna Taylor started the season recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. She ended it by making the awards stand in the Class 5A girls 400-meter dash.

Taylor finished second in 57.30 seconds. Ruston’s Jada Williams won in 55.31.

Taylor also finished fourth in the 100 in 12.12 and 200 in 24.45. She was .12 behind third-place finisher Rondisia Williams of Southwood in the 100. Dutchtown’s Ariane Linton won in 11.79.

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams and the Lady Panthers’ 4X100 relay also made the awards stand in Class 5A girls.

Williams finished in the top three in the discus for the second straight year. She took third with a throw of 117 feet, 8 inches. Baton Rouge High’s Laila Guy won with a 129-9.

The foursome of Kaiden Taylor, Kyla Williams, Jillian Walton and Maya Jackson finished third in the 4X100 in 48.12. Scotlandville won in 47.27.

Taylor, Walton, Williams and Kennedi Lee finished fourth in the 4X200 in 1:42.65. Scotlandville won in 1:38.47.

Benton junior Jamie Willis accomplished one of her season goals with a sub-15 seconds time in the 5A girls 100 hurdles, smashing her personal-best with a 14.59.

Willis barely missed making the awards stand, finishing just .01 behind third-place Jessica Pitcher of Baton Rouge High. Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris won in 13.92.

Willis also finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in 47.93. Harris won in 42.93.

Airline’s Arriana Hill was fourth in the high jump. She and Denham Springs’ Kallie Calvaruso both cleared 5-2. Hill got the fourth spot with fewer misses. Ruston’s Bryanna Craig won with a 5-8.

Parkway junior Jaylan White, freshman Devon Oliver and junior Jayla James posted fifth-place finishes in their respective events.

White ran a 10.665 in the 5A boys 100. Woodlawn-Baton Rouge’s Jordan Matthew was fourth in 10.652. They finished just .05 out of third and .12 behind winner Krosse Johnson of Holy Cross.

Oliver threw 138-5 in the discus. Benton senior Davis Sellers was sixth with a 138-2. Dutchtown’s Cole Martin won with a 152-4.

James threw 36-0 in the 5A girls shot put. Guy won with a 45-0.5.

Benton senior Mason Haley and Haughton’s Kenneth Smith posted sixth-place finishes in their respective events in the 5A boys division.

Haley ran a 4:29.52 in the 1,600. Jesuit’s Michael Vocke won in 4:20.28.

Smith ran a 1:57.34 in the 800, 1.20 seconds behind the third-place finisher. Catholic’s Winston Decuir won in 1:54.97.

The Parkway foursome of Jayson Williams, Gabriel Falting, Edward Moses and Will Achee was sixth in the 5A boys 4X400 relay in 3:26.62. Catholic won in 3:17.98.

Bossier senior Sedric Applewhite and freshman Evey Bamburg placed sixth in their respective events in Class 3A.

Applewhite threw a 131-10 in the boys discus. Kaplan’s Orlando Roy won with a 149-1.

Bamburg ran a 17.73 in the 100 hurdles. Loranger’s Madison Ackerman won in 15.63.

The Parkway foursome of Noah Fox, Gary Smith, Adrian Orellana and Falting was seventh in the 5A boys 4X800 relay in 8:23.93.

Bossier’s Ka’mya Smith was eighth in the 3A girls 400 in 1:04.07.

The Parkway foursome of Demontayvius Blackwell, Camaro Mayo, Jayson Williams and White finished eighth in the 5A boys 4X100 relay in 42.86.

The Airline foursome of Daxton Chavez, Justin Washington, Cameron Jefferson and Jeremiah Boudreaux finished eighth in the 4X800 relay in 1:29.20.

Benton’s Mark Perry was eighth in the 5A boys high jump with a 6-2. Benton’s Willis finished eighth in the triple jump with a 33-8.

Catholic won the 5A boys championship with 90 points. Ruston was runner-up with 75.

Scotlandville took the girls title with 86. Ruston was second with 75. Airline finished 10th with 20 and Parkway 12th with 18.