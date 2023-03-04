High school track and field: Parish athletes shine in weather-shortened Benton meet

The first parish meet of the 2023 outdoor season was an abbreviated one.

The annual Benton Tiger Shamocus Patton Memorial Relays got started Thursday afternoon. But because of inclement weather, only four of the track events in each division were completed before the meet was suspended. All field events were completed.

The boys division was tight when the meet was called. Benton had 59 points, one more than Airline and two more than West Ouachita. Parkway was fourth with 52.

Benton had a big lead in the girls division with 95 points. North DeSoto was second with 74.

Benton’s Sadie Hamby and Jamie Willis were double winners in the girls division.

Hamby won the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 8 inches and the javelin with a 106-4.5. She also finished second in the shot put with a toss of 32-4. Natchitoches Central’s Cirsty Evans won with a 34-9.5.

Hamby won the discus by 8-6 and the javelin by 11-6.5.

Willis picked up where she left off last season. She won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.85 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 16-8.5.

Willis won the hurdles by 1.71 seconds and the long jump by 11 inches.

She also finished second in the triple jump with a 34-3. West Ouachita’s Katelen Woodley won with a 35-5.5.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell and Adysson Hulett were also winners.

Russell won the 1,600 in 5:29.40, 20.57 seconds faster than runner-up Emma Bielkiewicz of West Ouachita.

Hulett won the pole vault with a 9-6. North DeSoto’s Molly Wiley was second with a 9-0.

The Airline foursome of Janiyah Boudreaux, Zamiyah Kitchen, Rikiyah Taylor and Ke’Zyriah Sykes took the 4X200 relay in 1:47.77. North DeSoto was second in 1:48.90.

Benton’s team of Havyn Puckett, Taylor Rochelle, Dominique Coore and Erykah Pepp took third in 1:49.70.

The Haughton foursome of Lowrey Lane, Ashlyn Wilkerson, Bella Hopson and Katie Villareal finished third in the 4X800 relay in 11:35.20. West Ouachita won in 11:11.20.

Third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Parkway’s Lauren Taylor (1,600, 6:06.16), Haughton’s Shenae Penn (100 hurdles, 17.81; triple jump, 33-0), Benton’s Riley McCoy (pole vault, 8-0), Haughton’s Aniyah Hill (shot put, 32-3) and Haughton’s Sara Whiye (javelin, 77-5.5).

In the boys division, Parkway’s Devon Oliver won the shot put with a 50-11. North DeSoto’s Marquis Hampton was second with a 49-2.

Oliver finished second in the discus with a 151-9. North DeSoto’s Dominic Smith won with a 1:54-4

Parkway’s Ben Ruliffson and Gary Smith finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Ruliffson ran a 4:47.0. Smith was just behind him with a 4:47.10.

Benton’s Jeffrey King won the javelin with a 164-8. Haughton’s Chase Tolbert was second with a 141-8.

Benton’s Marc Perry finished second in the high jump with a height of 6-0 and the triple jump with a 42-2. North DeSoto’s Javonte Taylor won the high jump with a 6-2, West Ouachita’s Jaylin Holland won the triple jump with a 42-4.5.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux also cleared 6-0 in the high jump. He placed third via the tiebreaker.

The Benton foursome of Lucas Clarke, Ashton Kerr, Chase Clutter and Bernebe Mancilla took the 4X800 relay in 8:42.20. Loyola finished a distant second in 8:59.90.

Haughton’s team of Davonte Moss, Cody Salas, Demetri Williams and John Brown finished second in the 4X200 relay in 1:33.34. That was just .03 slower than West Ouachita.

Benton’s Miller Malley was second in the pole vault. Malley, West Ouachita’s Amarion Bradly and Natchitoches Central’s Ridge Esponge all cleared 11-6. Bradly got the 10 points for first place via the tiebreaker.

Airline’s Jeremiah Boudreaux and Kye Lehr finished 2-3 in the 110 hurdles. Boudreaux ran a 15.82 and Lehr a 16.08. Mansfield’s Jaden Youngblood won in 15.19.

Other third-place finishers from parish schools in individual events were Airline’s Ethan Moczygemba (1,600, 4:56.0), Airline’s Sincere Walker (triple jump, 41-10.5), Airline’s Jae’lon Shumake (shot put, 46-6.5), Airline’s Malik Word (discus, 133-8) and Parkway’s Jason Nall (javelin, 136-10.5).

The Haughton foursome of Carlos Obregon, Jayden Allen, Tyler Villareal and Rodrick Turner finished third in the 4X800 in 9:16.60.