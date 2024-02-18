High school track and field: Parkway athletes post runner-up finishes in state indoor meet

Parkway junior Devon Oliver and freshman Brennan Robin posted runner-up finishes in the LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Oliver took second in the Division I shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 9 inches. Central Lafourche junior Kaden Adams won with a 54-11 3/4.

Robin finished second in the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 22.25 seconds.

Jesuit senior Michael Volke won in 4:20.82. Catholic senior Matthew Maynard was third in 4:22.60.

Robin stayed with Volke throughout the race. He was 1 second behind him at the 800-meter mark and just .24 behind at the 1,200 mark. With 200 meters to go, he trailed by .26.

Robin also finished fourth in the 3,200 in 9:51.46. Ruston senior Thomas Rogers won in 9:33.81.

Airline senior Jeremiah Boudreaux almost made the awards stand. He finished fourth in the Division I boys high jump.

Boudreaux, Slidell junior Gionni Wiltz and Dutchtown sophomore Austen Nelson all cleared 6-6. Boudreaux cleared it on his third and final attempt. Nelson and Wiltz finished second and third, respectively, on fewer misses.

John Curtis senior Kyron Sumler cleared 6-8 on his third attempt to win.

Airline freshman Shelby Ledet finished fifth in the girls high jump.

Ledet, St. Joseph’s Kennedy Papillion and Barbe’s Aniyah Lavan all cleared 5-2 1/2. Papillion and Lavan tied for third on fewer misses.

John Ehret’s Tenosh Landry won with a 5-5 3/4.

Benton senior Addyson Hulett finished sixth in the girls 400 in 59.50. Barbe’s Kennedy Burke won in 55.87. Hullet also finished 10th in the pole vault.

Parkway finished tied for fourth in Division I boys with 20 points. Robin scored 12 points and Oliver eight.

The Panthers finished only two points behind third-place Central Lafourche.

Scotlandville won with 73. Catholic-Baton Rouge was second with 59.

Benton junior Miller Malley finished tied for seventh in the boys pole vault.

Haughton senior Tyler Stewart finished seventh in the boys 60 hurdles:

Parkway senior Gabriel Falting was seventh in the boys 1,600 and 11th in the 3,200.

Parkway junior Alex Gomez was seventh in the boys 800.

Airline placed seventh in the boys 4X400 relay.

Parkway senior Will Achee finished eighth in the boys 400.

Parkway was ninth in the boys 4X800 relay.

Parkway senior Cheyenne Olson was ninth in the girls 3,200.

Airline finished 10th in the boys 4X200 relay.

Benton senior Sadie Hamby finished 11th in the girls shot put.