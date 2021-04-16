High school track and field: Parkway sweeps Haughton Invitational titles

Parkway swept the team titles in the Haughton Invitational on Thursday.

Parkway scored 109 points in the boys division, edging runner-up Benton by four and third-place North DeSoto by seven. Haughton was fourth with 89.

The girls division was also close. Parkway scored 134 points. Runner-up North DeSoto had 131 and third-place Benton 125.

Next up for District 1-5A teams is the district meet Thursday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Benton’s Jamie Willis continued her outstanding sophomore season with victories in the 100 hurdles (15.33 seconds), 300 hurdles (47.77) and long jump (16 feet, 4.5 inches).

Airline’s Brianna Taylor continued her domination in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She took the 100 in 12.17 and the 200 in 24.85.

Parkway’s Joslyn Crosby won the 800 in 2:31.62.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell and Crosby finished 1-2 in the 1,600. Russell ran a 5:24.17 and Crosby a 5:28.76.

Parkway won the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X400 relays.

Kyla Williams, Jillian Walton, Maya Jackson and Sh’Diamond McKnight ran a 50.01 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:46.20 in the 4X200.

Crosby, Bianca Oliver, Tori Gilreath and Katie Roman clocked a 4:28.15 in the 4X400.

Benton finished runner-to in the 4X100 and 4X200. Daly Nagot, Allie Maranto, Havyn Puckett and Tiffany Halphen ran a 52.18 in the former. Addyson Hulett, Maranto, Puckett and Halphen ran a 1:50.72 in the latter.

Parkway’s Alayna Morrow, Ariel Morrow, Laila Brimmer and Roman finished second in the 4X800 in 10:47.04.

Hulett took the poke vault with a 7-6.

Parkway’s Oliver finished second in the 300 hurdles in 51.78 and the high jump with a 4-10.

Other runner-up finishers from Bossier Parish schools in the girls division were Parkway’s Williams (100, 12.96), Parkway’s Walton (200, 26.59), Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith (400, 1:03.90), Parkway’s Cheyenne Olson (3,200, 12:43.13), Parkway’s Jackson (long jump, 15-0.5), Benton’s Nagot (triple jump, 30-5) and Benton’s Sadye Hamby (javelin, 84-7).

Third-place finishers were Haughton’s Adrienne Vickers (high jump), Benton’s Kaitlyn Masters (pole vault), Airline’s Nicole Lane (long jump), Parkway’s Aja Tellis (triple jump) and Parkway’s James (shot put)

Benton freshman Mark Perry was the only double winner from a Bossier Parish school in the boys division.

He won the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 10 inches. Perry and Parkway’s Palmer Hearne both cleared 6-2 in the high jump. Perry got the 10 first-place points via the tiebreaker.

Haughton’s John Ecot and Parkway’s Jaylan White continued their season-long rivalry in the 100-meter dash.

Ecot won this time in 10.92 seconds, just .03 ahead of White.

North DeSoto’s Cole Palmer swept the hurdles, winning the 110 in 14.98 and the 300 in 39.88. He also tied teammate Logan Ferguson for first in the pole vault with a 10-6.

Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton continued his success in the 200, winning in 22.45. Parkway’s Greg Chitham was second in 22.68.

Parkway’s Edward Moses also won his specialty, taking the 400 in 52.61.

Haughton’s DJ Gilbert captured the 800 in 2:06.94. Bossier’s Dextrell Parks was second in 2:09.07.

Benton’s Haggos Easter won the 1,600 in 4:48.75. Teammate Austin Parker finished second in 4:55.52.

Parkway’s Madison Langley won the 3,200 in an impressive 9:44.68.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Chris Obregon, Mouton, Kaylon Walton and Ecot ran a 42.84 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:29.63 in the 4X200.

Parkway’s Demontayvious Blackwell, Cameron Marshall, Jayson Williams and White finished second in the 4X100 in 43.31. Airline’s Cameron Jefferson, Isaiah Adler, Josh Hoover and Ja’robert Kelly took second in the 4X200 in 1:30.63

Bossier’s Waunkeyus Manning and Makhi Tanner finished 1-2 in the long jump. Manning went 21-3 and Tanner 20-10. Manning also finished third in the 200.

Benton’s Nick Randall finished second in the 300 hurdles in 40:58. He also posted third-place finishes in the 110 hurdles and high jump.

Other runners-up from Bossier Parish schools in individual events were Bossier’s Dextrell Parks (800, 2:09.07), Parkway’s Jake Morton (discus, 116-11) and Benton’s Caleb Hood (javelin, 155-7)

Other third-place finishers were Haughton’s Walton (100), Haughton’s Kenneth Smith (200), Haughton’s Laiden Broadway (pole vault), Parkway’s Logan Reese (long jump, triple jump), Airline’s Jae’lon Shumake (shot put) and Benton’s Davis Sellers (discus).