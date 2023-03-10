High school track and field: Parkway sweeps Simsboro Tiger Relays titles

Parkway swept the team titles in the Simsboro Tiger Relays Thursday.

Parkway athletes finished 1-2 in three individual events and 1-2-3 in one in the boys division.

Greg Chitman won the 100 in 10.81, beating Carmaro Mayo by .56 seconds.

Chitman and Mayo finished in the same positions in the 200. Chitman ran a 23.43, just .06 faster than Mayo.

Alex Gomez won the 1.600 in 4:44.62. Noah Fox was second in 4:46.46.

Gary Smith took the 3,200 in 10:24. Ben Ruliffson was second in 10:32 and Fox third in 11:01.

Dolan Williams won the discus with a throw of 127-0. Devon Oliver’s best throw was just six inches shorter.

Oliver won the shot put with a 50-1.5.

Other Parkway winners in the boys division were Brody Hochter (800, 2:00.02), Jayden Gulfan (110 hurdles, 17.08), Tre’ Fisher (high jump, 6-2) and Ashton Jackson (long jump, 19-2).

Jason Nall was second in the javelin with a 1:40.06.

Parkway swept the three relays, taking the 4X100 in 45.14, the 4X200 in 1:32.84 and the 4X400 in 3:45.15.

Parkway athletes finished 1-2 in two events in the girls division.

Kaiden Taylor won the 200 in 26.68. Jasmyne Hendrix was second in 28.65.

Makenzie Marshall took the long jump with a leap of 15-10. Taylor was second with a 14-9.

Other Parkway winners were Cheyenne Olson (1,600, 5:58.0) and Zaniyah Carter (discus, 85-6).

The foursome of Taylor, Marshall, Kenadie Williams and Kennedi Lee won the 4X100 relay in 51.18.

The foursome of Natalia Brown, Lee, Marshall and Taylor won the 4X200 in 1:46.83.

Parkway’s other runner-up finishers in individual events were Raquel Rios (800, 2:41.84), Lauren Taylor (3,200, 13:37.0), Jayla James (shot put, 36-4) and Chloe Larry (javelin, 107-5).