High school track and field: Parkway sweeps titles in Don Millen Bearkat Relays

Parkway swept the boys and girls team titles in the Don Millen Bearkat Relays on Friday at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.

Parkway scored 156 points in the boys division, edging runner-up Haughton by five and third-place Benton by seven.

It wasn’t as close in the girls division. Parkway scored 215 points to 127.5 for runner-up Benton. Haughton was third with 81.

Benton’s Nick Randall (track) and Ashur Hall (field)!swept the MVP awards in the boys division.

Randall won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.24 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.55.

Hall posted runner-up finishes in the discus (119-5) and javelin (140-1) and finished third in the shot put (39-4).

Benton’s Isabelle Russell (track) and Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams (field) took MVP honors in the girls division.

Russell won the 1,600 in 5:36.63 and the 3,200 in 12:37.74.

Williams was a triple winner, capturing the high jump (4-10), discus (109-11) and shot put (31-1). She also hit two home runs in Parkway’s softball game Friday evening.

Parkway sprinter Jaylan White had one of the top performances in the boys division, winning the 100 in 10.63. Haughton’s John Ecot was second in 11.10.

Haughton’s Jaleel Mouton and Chris Obregon won the 200 and 400, respectively. Mouton ran a 22.40 and Obregon a 52.90.

Benton’s Mason Haley and Jacob Marcinkus captured the 800 and 3,200, respectively. Haley ran a 2:03.92 and Marcinkus a 9:52.04.

Parkway’s Mason Langley won the 1,600 in 4:41.42.

Haughton’s Laiden Broadway and Benton’s Mason Neill both cleared 10-6 in the pole vault. Broadway won on fewer misses.

Parkway’s Dariusz Patterson won the triple jump with a 42-1 and finished second in the long jump with a 20-7.

Bossier’s Waunkey Manning won the long jump with a 21-0.5.

Bossier’s Sentavion Ball and Parkway’s Palmer Hearne both cleated 5-10 in the high jump. Ball was first via the tiebreaker.

Haughton’s Tristan Santora took the discus with a 122-1. Benton’s Caleb Hood won the javelin with a 156-6.

Haughton won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays. Ecot, Kaylon Walton, Mouton and Dexter Smith took the 4X100 in 42.81. Ecot, Mouton, Walton and Obregon won the 4X200 in 1:30.45.

Benton won the 4X400 and 4X800. Brennan Kennedy, Randall, Bernebe Mancilla and Marc Perry ran a 3:39.56 in the 4X400. Haley, Anthony Ardoin, Haggos Easter and Mancilla ran an 8:45.0 in the 4X800.

Parkway’s Kyla Williams and Maya Jackson finished 1-2 in the 100 in the girls division. Williams ran a 12.72 and Jackson a 13.14.

Bossier’s Ka’Mya Smith took the 400 in 1:03.52.

Benton’s Jamie Willis captured the 100 hurdles in 15.41.

Parkway’s Bianca Oliver and Emma Barber finished 1-2 in the 300 hurdles in 54.62 and 1:00.03, respectively.

Parkway’s Jackson and Benton’s Willis were 1-2 in the long jump. Jackson leaped 16-1, edging Willis by an inch.

Haughton’s Shenae Penn won the triple jump with a 31-11. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles in 17.95.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry and Peyton Pipes finished 1-2 in the javelin. Larry had a throw of 112-2. Pipes had a 107-3.

Benton’s Sadye Hamby equaled Williams’ throw of 31-1 in the shot put, but Williams was first via the tiebreaker. Hamby also finished second in the discus.

Parkway won the 4X100, 4X200 and 4X800 relays.

Jackson, Sh’Diamond McKnight, Jillian Walton and Kyla Williams ran a 49.41 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:45.62 in the 4X200.

Laila Brimmer, Cheyenne Olson, Ariel Morrow and Alayna Morrow ran an 11:07.40 in the 4X800. Haughton’s Jayden Hodge, Lowrey Lain, Cadence Salas and Shelby Haley finished a close second in 11:07.70.

Other runner-up finishers from parish schools in individual events in the boys division were Benton’s Cyran Huggins (200), Parkway’s Edward Moses (400), Haughton’s Kenneth Smith (800), Parkway’s Gabriel Falting (1,600), Benton’s Austin Parker (3,200), Haughton’s Jessie Normandin (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Parkway’s Logan Reese (triple jump), Plain Dealing’s Kendrick Blanks (high jump) and Parkway’s Jake Morton (shot put).

Other runner-up finishers from parish schools in the individual events in the girls division were Benton’s Tiffany Halphen (200), Haughton’s Olivia Silny (400), Haughton’s Salas (800), Parkway’s Olson (3,200), Haughton’s Shelby Haley (pole vault), Parkway’s Aja Tellis (triple jump) and Parkway’s Oliver (high jump).

Parkway’s third-place finishers in the boys division were Greg Chitman (200), Joseph Randel (800), Noah Fox (3,200) and Jayson Williams (javelin).

Haughton’s were Walton (100), Ian Shortie (400) and Jalin Riser (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles).

Benton’s Easter finished third in the 1,600. Plain Dealing’s Duranczk Newton was third in the discus.

Parkway’s third-place finishers in the girls division were Katie Roman (1,600), Ariel Morrow (3,200) and Jayla James (shot put).

Benton’s were Halphen (100), Allie Maranto (400), Kaitlyn Masters (pole vault) and Tate Sellers (triple jump).

Haughton’s Haley finished third in the 800. Plain Dealing’s Bri Newton was third in the discus.

