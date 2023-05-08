High school track and field: Parkway’s Oliver wins 5A boys discus at state meet; five other parish athletes make awards stand

Parkway sophomore Devon Oliver won the Class 5A boys discus in the Ochsner LHSAA Track & Field State Meet Saturday in at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

While Oliver was the only winner in the 5A meet from a parish school, he was far from the only one to make the awards stand.

Benton senior Jamie Willis (girls 100 hurdles), Airline junior Jeremiah Boudreaux (boys high jump), Benton junior Jeff King (boys javelin) and Parkway junior Chloe Larry all finished second in their respective events.

Airline junior Elena Heng also made the stand with a third-place finish in the girls 800.

The meet was delayed twice by lightning. Running events didn’t start until 6:30, four hours after they were scheduled to begin. Several field events were moved into the Carl Maddox Field House next door to the stadium.

Oliver went into his sixth and final throw of the discus in second place. He needed to beat a throw of 155-3 by Barbe junior Michael Fulton to take the lead.

Oliver was up to the task, unleashing a throw of 162-3. Fulton went last and had a throw of 158–10, his best.

Oliver and Fulton also finished 1-2 in Region I-5A meet.

Last year, Willis barely missed making the awards stand in the 100 hurdles, finishing fourth by .01 of a second.

Saturday, she completed her outstanding high school career with a time of 14.84. That was .72 ahead of third-place finisher Joelle Adegboye of Mandeville.

Scotlandville junior Makeriah Harris won in a class record of 13.49.

Boudreaux leaped a personal-best 6 feet, 7.5 inches in the high jump, which was held indoors, on his second attempt. Acadiana’s Damon Lewis cleared the height on his first attempt.

Both failed to clear 6-9.5 in three attempts. Lewis took first on fewer misses.

King went into his final attempt in the boys javelin in third. He threw 173-10 to overtake Sulphur’s Peyton Lemaire, who threw 172-3. Catholic High junior Paul Catalanatto won with a 201-9.

Larry also had her best throw of 130-11 on her final throw in the girls javelin. Alexandria senior Alexis Guillory won with a 142-0.

Heng ran a personal-best 2:20.05 in the 800, just 2.21 seconds behind runner-up Landon Parker of John Curtis. Dutchtown senior Rachel Fereday won in a composite (all classes) record of 2:11.75.

Airline senior Cameron Jefferson (boys 200), Benton junior Marc Perry (boys triple jump), Parkway junior Jayla James, Parkway junior Gabriel Falting and (girls shot put) and Airline’s 4X100 relay team posted fourth-place finishes.

Jefferson ran a personal-best 21.82, .40 behind third-place finisher J’Marcus Sewell of Woodlawn-Baton Rouge. John Ehret’s Armani Cargo won in 21.15.

James threw a personal-best 38-2, 3-8.75 less than third-place finisher Ambria Langley of Zachary. Zachary senior Jaydan Jackson won with a 44-1.5.

Perry jumped a personal-best 44-1.5, 10 inches behind third-place finisher Tyler Hayes of John Curtis. Southside’s Landon Baptiste won with a 46-0.5.

Falting ran a personal-best 4:23.55, 2.65 seconds behind third-place finisher Peyton Bourgeois of St. Amant. Jesuit’s Michael Volcke won in 4:15.60.

The team of freshman Rikiyah Taylor, sophomore Jaycie Wallace, sophomore Janiyah Boudreaux and freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes ran a 48.01.

Zachary won in a composite record of 46.03.

Benton senior Isabelle Russell closed her outstanding high school career with a fifth-place finish in the girls 1,600 in 5:18.43. Mt. Carmel sophomore Catalina Richard won in 5:04.86.

Airline’s Sykes also finished sixth in the 100 hurdles and seventh in the 200. Wallace was seventh in the 100.

Benton junior Sadie Hamby was sixth in the girls discus.

Parkway finished seventh in the boys 4X800 relay.

Catholic won the Class 5A boys title with 68 points. Edna Karr was runner-up with 57.

Zachary and Scotlandville finished tied for first in 5A girls with 70 points each.

Huntington rolled to the Class 4A girls title with 87 points. West Feliciana was second with 52.

Westgate took the 4A boys title with 68 points. Tioga finished second with 59.