High school track and field: PCA’s Phillips a double winner in Shreveport Force meet

High school track and field: PCA’s Phillips a double winner in Shreveport...

Providence Classical Academy’s Bella Phillips won the 100- and 400-meter races in the girls varsity division.

PCA also won the 4X400 relay.

PCA had five winners in the JV girls division —Julianne Van Devender (200), Alania Joles (400), Catherine Davis (1,600), Lynden Hampton (100 hurdles, discus), Sailor Crump (high jump)

PCA also won the 4X200 relay.

PCA won the 4×800 relay in the boys division.

Seven PCA athletes won JV boys events — Anderson Phillips (100, 110 hurdles, high jump), Nick Morrison (400), Antonio Johnson (800), Josh Pearce (1,600), Luke Langdon (3,200), Angelo Bryant (300 hurdles) and Jacob St. Pierre (discus).

PCA also won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.