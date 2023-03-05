High school track and field: Plain Dealing athletes fare well in North Webster meet

High school track and field: Plain Dealing athletes fare well in North...

Several Plain Dealing athletes fared well in the North Webster Invitational on Thursday in Springhill.

Brianna Newton won the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet, 4.75 inches. Haynes’s Jameka Hicks was second with a 32-1.5.

Newton also finished second in the discus with a throw of 84-8. Hicks won with a 93-3.

Reagan Foster finished second in the boys 1,600 and third in the 800.

He ran a 5:56.48 in the 1,600 and a 2:41.51 in the 800. Minden’s Porter Neal won both, taking the 1,600 in 5:48.19 and the 800 in 2:31.39.

Aaron Reddix took third in the boys 100 and fourth in the 200. He ran an 11.38 in the 100, finish .10 behind winner Jkobe Lawson of North Webster.

Reddix ran a 24.46 in the 209. Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson won in 23.06.

Eli James finished second in the boys high jump. James, Nortb Webster’s Cameron Lewis and Jackson all cleared 5-4.

Lewis got the 10 first-place points via the tiebreaker.

Jakayla Douglas was third in the high jump with a 4-2. Winner Kahlia Washington of Haynesville cleared 5-0.

Plain Dealing finished sixth in the boys and girls divisions.