High school track and field: Plain Dealing girls third in District 1-1A meet

High school track and field: Plain Dealing girls third in District 1-1A...

Plain Dealing finished third in the girls division of the District 1-1A meet Wednesday at Plain Dealing.

The Lady Lions scored 76 points. Haynesville won with 123. Glenbrook was second with 93.

The top four finishers in individual events and the top four teams in the relays qualified for the Region I-1A meet Tuesday at Ouachita Christian.

Junior Aj’sia Debose and freshman Brianna Newton were double winners.

Debose swept the short sprints, taking the 100-meter dash in 12.79 seconds and the 200 in 27.04.

Debose finished.08 seconds ahead of Arcadia’s JaKyriah Cockerham in the 100 and .49 ahead of Magnolia School of Excellence’s Desiray Markson in the 200.

Newton took the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 1 inch and the shot put with a 33-2.

Her distance in the discus was 18-1 farther than the best throw of runner-up Arieanna Penegar of Haynesville. Her distance in the shot put was 4-3 farther than the best throw of runner-up Hallie Hammond of Glenbrook.

Plain Dealing also won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

The Lady Lions ran a 52.20 in the 4X100 and a 1:49.08 in the 200. Haynesville finished second in the 4X100 in 53.71 and the 4X200 in 1:50.93.

Eighth-grader Jakayla Douglas and sophomore A’Quireal Black qualified for the regional meet with fourth-place finishes in the high jump and long jump, respectively.

Senior Eli James won the high jump in the boys division. He and Ringgold’s J’bari Adam’s both cleared 5-8. James took first on fewer misses.

Junior Aaron Reddix was the runner-up in the 100. He ran a 10.72. Haynesville’s Alonzo Jackson won in 10.57.

Senior Gage Aguillar qualified for the regional meet with a fourth-place finish in the discus.