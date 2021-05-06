High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton makes awards stand in Class 1A boys meet

Plain Dealing senior Duranczk Newton made the awards stand in the Class 1A state track and field meet Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Newton finished third in the boys discus with a throw of 131 feet, 11 inches. Avery Pilgreen of Ouachita Christian won with a 140-8. Chad Zenon of Vermilion Catholic was second with a 132-11.

Newton’s finish capped an outstanding high school athletic career. He was a first-team defensive lineman on the All-Parish team last season. In February, Newton signed with Methodist University of Fayetteville, N.C.

Ouachita Christian swept the Class 1A boys and girls championships.

The LHSAA Outdoor State Track and Field Meet continues Friday with the Class 2A and 3A meets. The Class 4A and 5A meets are Saturday.

Here are the athletes from Bossier Parish schools who qualified for the 3A and 5A meets.

Class 5A

Airline

Girls

Brianna Taylor (100, 200)

Benton

Boys

Nick Randall (110 hurdles, 300)

Jacob Marcinkus (3,200)

4X800 relay (Anthony Ardoin, Jacob Marcinkus, Hagos Easter, Mason Haley, Nick Randall)

Girls

Isabelle Russell (1,600, 3,200)

Jamie Willis (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles)

Haughton

Boys

4X200 relay (Chris Obregon, Kaylon Walton, Jaleel Mouton, John Ecot, DJ Gladney, Dexter Smith)

Parkway

Boys

Madison Langley (1,600)

Girls

Joslyn Crosby (800, 3,200)

Mikaylah Williams (discus)

4X200 relay (Maya Jackson, Sh’Diamond McKnight, Jillian Walton, Kyla Williams, Aja Tellis, Bianca Oliver

4X100 relay (Jackson, Williams, Walton, McKnight, Courtney Fisher, Tellis)

Class 3A

Bossier

Boys

Isiah Taylor (100)

Jordan Taylor (110 hurdles)

David Rojas (3,200)

Waunkeyus Manning (long jump)

Makhi Tanner (long jump)

4X800 relay (Jamario Collins, Tristan Nash, Dextrell Parks, David Rojas, Christian Matamoros, Marco Rodriguez)

Girls

Ka’Mya Smith (400)

Dessarae McClinton (discus)

4X200 relay (Sanaa Brown, Jalecia Gilliam, Makayla Roberson, Ka’Mya Smith, Rikiyah Taylor, Sha’Coreiya Washington)