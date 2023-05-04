Home Sports-Free High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton runner-up in shot put,...

High school track and field: Plain Dealing’s Newton runner-up in shot put, discus in Class 1A girls state meet

Plain Dealing freshman Brianna Newton finished runner-up in the Class 1A girls discus and shot put in the Ochsner LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet Thursday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.

Newton’s best throw in the discus of 108 feet, 2 inches came on her fourth attempt. Delhi Charter’s Kimrey Thomas won with a throw of 108-11 on her sixth and final attempt. 

Thomas’ best throw in her previous four attempts was 92-8. Newton went over 100 feet on all six of her throws.

Central Catholic’s Addison Grizzaffi was third with a 107-5.

Newton’s best toss in the shot put was 34-11 on her second attempt. Slaughter Community’s Destiny Clarkson won with a 35-6.5.

The Plain Dealing foursome of Aj’sia Debose, Kianna Newton, A’Qurieal Black and Javaria Gilliam finished seventh in the 4X100 relay in 51.64 and eighth in the 4X200 in 1:42.93. 

Westminster Christian won the 4X100 in 49.80. Louise S. McGehee won the 4X200 in 1:42.93.

Debose finished seventh in the 200 in 27.34 and ninth in the 100 in 13.30. McGehee’s Kali Magana won the 100 in 12.15 and the 200 in 24.59.

