High school track and field: Several Parkway athletes post top-3 finishes in Mansfield meet

Several Parkway athletes posted top-3 finishes in the Mansfield Wolverine Relays on Thursday.

In the girls division, sophomore Mikaylah Williams won the discus with a throw of 116 feet, 4 inches. She also won the high jump with a leap of 5-0.

Joslyn Crosby finished third in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 5.64 seconds.

Cheyenne Olson was third in the 1,600 in 6:05.77. Katie Roman took third in the 1,600 in 13:51.02. Bianca Oliver finished third in the 300 hurdles in 53.41.

Amoree Williams was third in the shot put with a 32-0. Peyton Pipes captured third in the javelin with a 99-0.

Parkway won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays.

Jillian Walton, Kyla Williams, Maya Jackson and Sh’Diamond McKnight ran a 50.61 in the 4X100. The same foursome ran a 1:47.59 in the 4X200.

Parkway finished runner-up in the team competition with 97.5 points. Holy Savior Menard won with 108.

Parkway had three winners in the boys division.

Madison Langley won the 3,200 in 10:23.19. Palmer Hearne took the high jump with a leap of 5-9.

Dariusz Patterson captured the triple jump with a 40-8.

Freshman Gabriel Falting finished second in the 1,600 in 4:57.0.

Jake Morton was runner-up in the discus with a 106-0. Plain Dealing’s Duranczk Newton was third with a 103-9.5.

Chavius Williams took second in the javelin with a 127-9.

Demontayvious Blackwell, Will Achee, Jayson Williams and Edward Moses finished third in the 4X200 relay in 1:34.00. Moses, Achee, Elijah Harper and Cameron Darden finished third in the 4X400 in 3:37.79.

Parkway was third in the team competition with 72.33 points. Captain Shreve won with 93 and North DeSoto was second with 80.33.