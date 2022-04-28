High school track and field: Six parish athletes win regional titles; large contingent qualifies for 5A state meet

Six parish athletes won regional titles in meets in Natchitoches and Monroe on Wednesday.

Benton’s Jamie Willis and Davis Sellers, and Airline’s Brianna Taylor and Jeremiah Boudreaux won events in the Region I-5A meet at Northwestern State.

Bossier’s Evey Bamburg and Sedric Applewhite won events in the Region I-3A meet at ULM.

The top three individuals and relay teams in each event qualified for the LHSAA state meet Saturday, May 7, at LSU. A large contingent of parish athletes qualified for the Class 5A meet.

Taylor and Willis qualified for the Class 5A meet in three events each.

Taylor won the girls 100-meter dash in 12.22 seconds and finished second in the 200 in 24.99 and 400 in 57.48.

She edged runner-up Rondisia Williams of Southwood by .06 seconds in the 100. She finished .31 behind Williams in the 200 and .24 behind Ruston’s Jada Williams in the 400.

Willis won the girls triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 6 inches and finished third in the 100 hurdles in 15.01 and 300 hurdles in 48.85.

She went 1 foot, 3 inches farther than runner-up Karrington Eugene in the triple jump.

Lafayette’s Courtney Wiltz won the 100 hurdles in 14.75 and Ruston’s Bryanna Craig was second in 14.89. Wiltz took the 300 in 45.44 and Barbe’s Reese Trahan was second in 46.96.

Sellers took the boys discus with a throw of 146-0.5. Parkway freshman Devon Oliver also qualified in the event with a 139-3.

Sellers’ winning distance was 2-11.5 farther than runner-up Michael Fulton of Barbe.

Boudreaux won the high jump with a leap of 6-4. Benton’s Mark Perry and West Ouachita’s Jahzell Johnson both cleared 6-2. Johnson got the second-place spot because of fewer misses.

Four other parish athletes and two relay teams qualified in the girls division.

Parkway’s Jayla James finished second in the shot put with a toss of 35-9. Ouachita Parish’s Kimora Daniel won with a 37-4.

Parkway’s Mikaylah Williams, the Class 5A runner-up last season, was second in the discus with a throw of 120-5 1/2. Lafayette’s Reese Grossie won with a 132-0.

Airline’s Arriana Hill was third in the high jump with a leap of 5-2. Barbe’s Ariel Williams won with a 5-10, 2 inches higher than Ruston’s Craig.

Airline’s Jessie Frank, Benton’s Addyson Hulett and Sulphur’s Chloe Adams all had the third-best height of 9-0 in the pole vault. Frank took third because of fewer misses.

Parkway’s 4X100 and 4×200 relay teams qualified with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.

The foursome of Maya Jackson, Kyla Williams, Kaiden Taylor and Jillian Walton ran a

48.11 in the 4X100, .58 behind winner Ruston.

The foursome of Kennedi Lee, Williams, Taylor and Walton ran a 1:42.61 in the 4X200. Ruston won in 1:40.47 and Alexandria was second in 1:41.69.

Parkway’s Chloe Larry had a season-best throw of 127-2 in the javelin. She finished fifth, 1-11 shorter than third-place finisher Mckenzie Davis of Barbe.

Five other parish athletes and four relay teams qualified in the boys division.

Benton’s Mason Haley finished second in the 800 in the 1,600 in 4:25.09. Byrd’s Trent Wells won in 4:24.18.

Parkway’s Jaylan White took third in the 100 in 10.92. Captain Shreve’s Marquez Stevenson won in 10.73 and Southwood’s Travian Johnson was second in 10.90.

Haughton’s Kenneth Smith finished third in the 800 in 1:56.53. Ruston’s Caleb Babineaux won in 1:54.80 and Pineville’s Justin Descant was second in 1:54.87.

Haughton’s John Ecot took third in the 200 in 21.86. Southwood’s Johnson won in 21.55 and Ruston’s Brady Beason was second in 21.79.

Parkway’s Jake Morton finished third in the shot put with a 47-2.5. New Iberia’s Jacalin Washington won with a 49-6 and Captain Shreve’s Kaleb McHenry was second with a 47-11.5.

The Parkway foursome of Gary Smith, Adrian Orellana, Gabriel Falting and Noah Fox finished second in the 4X800 relay in 8:19.54, just .03 behind Ruston.

Parkway also finished runner-up in the 4X400. Edward Moses, Will Achee, Jayson Williams and Falting ran an 3:28.58. Ruston won in 3:22.13.

The Parkway foursome of Greg Chitman, White, Williams and Demontrayvius Blackwell was third in the 4X100 relay in 42.46. Ouachita Parish won in 42.00 and Ruston was second in 42.08.

The Airline foursome of Justin Washington, Daxton Chavez, Cameron Jefferson and Jeremiah Boudreaux was third in the 4X200 in 1:28.45. Ruston won in 1:28.14 and Ouachita Parish was second in 1:28.16.

Ruston swept the team titles. The boys scored 134.5 points and the girls 117.

Parkway finished third in the boys division with 49 points,

Parkway was fifth in the girls division with 41, Airline sixth with 40 and Benton seventh with 38.

At ULM, Bossier’s Bamburg won the girls 100 hurdles with a time of 17.72, .08 faster than runner-up Amaris Minger of Caldwell Parish.

Bossier’s Ka’mya Smith finished third in the 400 in 1:03.18. Wossman’s Mariah Criff and Alaysia Lowen finished 1-2 in 1:02.05 and 1:02.16, respectively.

Applewhite took the boys discus with a throw of 116-8.5. Sterlington’s Nicholas Crumbley finished second with a 115-6.5.

No other Bossier athlete qualified for the state meet in the boys division, but Jalen Thornton came close. He finished fourth in the 100 in 11.07, .09 behind third-place Quinterrious Daggs of Wossman.

Bossier also finished fourth in the 4X400 and 4X800 relays.

