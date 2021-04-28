High school track and field: Two Plain Dealing athletes qualify for 1A state meet

Plain Dealing’s Kendric Blanks and Duranczk Newton qualified for the Class 1A state meet with their performances in the Region I-1A meet Tuesday at Lakeside.

Blanks won the boys high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. Newton finished second in the boys discus with a throw of 130-0. That was just 1 feet, 4 inches shorter than winner Avery Pilgreen of Ouachita Christian.

The top three finishers in the each individual and relay event qualified for the state meet May 6 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Newton barely missed qualifying in the shot put, finishing fourth with a toss of 40-2.5. Jeremiah Price of Northwood-Lena finished third with a 41-3.

Blanks jumped 6 inches higher than he did finishing second in last week’s District 1-1A meet at Plain Dealing.

Newton also improved on his performance in the district meet where he won with a 126-1.5.

Plain Dealing’s Brianna Newton was fourth in the girls discus with an 84-3. Ashley Bourn of Cedar Creek was the third-place qualifier with a 94-9.