High school volleyball: Airline at home, Haughton on road in first round of playoffs

The Airline Lady Vikings will be at home and the Haughton Lady Bucs on the road in the first round of the LHSAA volleyball playoffs.  

District 1 runner-up Airline (23-15), the No. 16 seed, hosts No. 17 Chalmette (21-18) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Division I playoffs.

Airline is hosting a first-round match for the second year in a row. Last year, the Lady Vikings became the first Bossier Parish team to play a first-round match at home and win a playoff match.

District 1 champion Haughton (14-14), the No. 22 seed, travels to Baton Rouge on Thursday for a 5 p.m. Division II first-round match against McKinley (20-7), the District 4 runner-up.

Parkway just missed out on making the Division I playoffs in its third season of volleyball. The Lady Panthers (19-17) were No. 34 in the final power rankings. The top 32 teams made the playoffs.

Even so, it was a successful season. Parkway set a school record victories, winning 10 more matches than in 2018.