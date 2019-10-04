High school volleyball: Airline avenges loss to Many; Benton downs Loyola

The Airline Lady Vikings got a little revenge Thursday, defeating Many in four sets on the Lady Tigers’ home court.

The Lady Vikings lost to the Lady Tigers in four sets on Sept. 19 at Airline.

After dropping a tight first set 26-24, Airline won the next three 25-22, 25-10, 25-22.

Airline improved to 14-9. Many dropped to 12-5.

Gabby Patronis, who recently committed to Colorado’s Adams State University, had 21 digs, nine kills, three aces and one block.

Elizabeth Gatti had a double-double with 13 assists and 11 digs. She also had seven kills, one ace and one block.

Tori Ligman had 20 digs, three assists and three aces. Jaci Ervin had seven kills, six blocks, six digs and three aces.

Airline is playing in the Natchitoches Central tournament this weekend.

The Benton Lady Tigers also picked up a victory Thursday, defeating Loyola College Prep in four sets at Loyola.

Benton (3-6) lost the first set 25-20 then took the next three 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.

Benton and Parkway are also in the Natchitoches Central tournament.

Parkway (12-5) defeated Alexandria 25-11, 25-5, 25-19 in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.

