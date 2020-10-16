High school volleyball: Airline avenges loss to West Monroe

The Airline Lady Vikings avenged their loss earlier this season, winning a five-set thriller at Airline.

After losing the first set 25-15, the Lady Vikings pulled out the second 25-20 and dominated the third 25-9. But the Lady Rebels evened the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth.

Airline then won the fifth set 15-12. The set was tied at seven before the Lady Vikings reeled off seven straight points for a 14-7 lead.

The Lady Rebels answered with a 5-0 run to get within two.

The Lady Vikings improved to 10-4 with their third straight victory. West Monroe, which defeated Airline in four sets at home on Sept. 15, dropped to 11-4.

Airline’s Jaci Ervin and Ariana Wilkinson both had double-doubles.

Ervin had 17 digs and 10 kills. She also had eight blocks and six aces.

Wilkinson had 17 assists and 12 digs along with seven aces and one kill.

Makayla Casares had 21 digs. Elizabeth Gatti had 12 digs, seven assists and five kills.

Lexi Danard had seven kills and one block.