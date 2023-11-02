High school volleyball: Airline, Benton fall in first round of playoffs

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers fell in the first round of the Division I playoffs Thursday.

Airline, the No. 21 seed, lost to No. 12 Natchitoches Central 25-18, 25-23, 25-14 in Natchitoches.

Benton, the No. 23 seed, lost to No. 10 Mandeville 25-9, 25-7, 25-15 in Mandeville.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline came close to taking the second set.

The Lady Vikings rolled to a 14-8 lead. But the Lady Chiefs (27-4) won eight straight points to go up 16-14.

Airline won the next to points to tie it at 16. The Lady Chiefs won the next point, but the Lady Vikings took the next three to take a 19-17 lead.

Natchitoches Central answered by winning three straight points before Airline tied it at 20.

The Lady Vikings took a 23-22 lead, but the Lady Chiefs won the next three points to take the set.

Airline, the District 1 champion, finished 24-13.

Benton closed its season 23-10.

The other two District 1 teams in the playoffs were also eliminated. Byrd, the No. 20 seed, fell to No. 13 Terrebonne, and No. 25 Captain Shreve lost to Hahnville. Both matches went three sets.