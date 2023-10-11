High school volleyball: Airline, Benton get district wins

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Haughton in straight sets at Haughton. Benton defeated Captain Shreve in four sets at Shreve.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings won 25-17, 25-18, 25-13.

Alex Knowles had a double-double with 29 assists and 11 digs. She also had five kills and one ace.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had 10 kills, two digs, one block and one ace.

Raylon Bailey had eight kills and one dig. Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs.

Airline improved to 16-6 overall. The Lady Vikings lead the district at 8-0.

Airline visits Natchitoches Central Thursday.

Haughton’s Ella Vickers had 14 digs, seven assists and three kills. Haylee Crowder had 12 digs, one kill and one ace. Shaniya Perkins had four kills,

Haughton dropped to 10-13 and 3-5. The Lady Bucs visit Benton Wednesday.

At Captain Shreve, Benton won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21. The Lady Gators pulled out a 25-23 victory in the third.

The Lady Tigers closed the match with a 25-12 victory in the fourth.

Benton (19-7, 3-4) avenged a straight-sets home loss to Shreve (16-13, 5-4) on Sept. 20.

On Monday, the Lady Tigers defeated North Caddo 25-11, 25-13, 25-10 at North Caddo.

In a District 1-I match Monday, Haughton fell to Shreve 25-23. 25-18, 25-18 at Shreve.

Maddie Polk had seven kills. Camille Branton had eight digs and four kills.

Vickers had eight assists, six digs and one block.Crowder had 11 digs and five aces.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches.