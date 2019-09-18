High school volleyball: Airline, Benton, Haughton post victories

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs notched wins in high school volleyball action Tuesday night.

In a District 1-I match, Airline defeated West Monroe 27-25, 25-15, 25-15 at home. The Lady Vikings improved to 3-0 in district and 10-4 overall.

Benton defeated Northwood 22-25, 26-24, 26-24, 14-25, 15-13 in a non-district match at home.

Haughton downed Loyola College Prep 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-6 in a non-district match at home.

The Parkway Lady Panthers saw their five-match winning streak end at Byrd in a District 1-1 match.

In their second straight five-setter, the Lady Panthers (5-2, 1-2) won the first set 25-18 and lost the second 25-21 and third 25-23. The fourth set was also decided by two with Parkway winning 28-26. But the Lady Jackets took the fifth 15-10.

At Airline, Gabby Patronis posted a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs. She also had three blocks and four aces.

Jackie Deville had nine kills to go with three aces, two blocks and two digs. Tori Ligman had 15 digs and three aces.

The Lady Vikings host Many on Thursday.

At Benton, Daly Nagot led the Lady Tigers in kills with 10. She also had one block and one dig.

Ashanti Gavin had nine kills to go with four aces and two digs. Gracyn Badiali had nine blocks and eight kills.

Abbie Rutledge had five kills and two blocks. Tatum Waites had five digs and three aces. Kaitlyn Masters had three aces, one kill and one dig. Andie Taylor had two blocks and one kill. Macie Nance had two blocks.

At Loyola, Haughton’s Mia McWilliams had a double-double with 15 assists and 11 aces. She also had five kills.

Arielle Emmanuel had nine kills, five aces and three digs. Sierra Lingo had 10 aces to go with three digs and two kills.

Averi Phillips had seven assists, three aces and two kills. Jaycie Keith had five aces, one assist and one dig.

Catherine Hudson had three digs, two kills, one block and one ace. Reagan Jorstad had five aces. Taralyn Sweeney had three kills and one block.

The Lady Bucs (2-5) begin defense of their District 1-II title Thursday against West Ouachita at home.