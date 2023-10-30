High school volleyball: (Updated) Airline, Benton hit road in first round of playoffs

High school volleyball: (Updated) Airline, Benton hit road in first round of...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers will be on the road for first-round Division I playoff matches.

Airline won’t have to travel far. The No. 21 seed Lady Vikings (24-12) visit former district rival Natchitoches Central (26-4), the No. 12 seed Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Benton has a longer trip. The No. 23 Lady Tigers (23-9) face No. 10 Mandeville (18-12), the District 5 runner-up, Thursday at 6.

It will be District 1-I champion Airline’s second trip to Natchitoches this season. The Lady Vikings lost to the Lady Chiefs 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 on Oct. 12.

Natchitoches Central finished runner-up in District 2 to Ruston.