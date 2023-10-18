High school volleyball: Airline, Benton notch district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Southwood in straight sets at Southwood. Benton downed Parkway in four sets at Parkway.

In another 1-I match, Haughton fell to Byrd in four sets at Haughton.

Airline (18-8, 9-0) can clinch at least a share of the district championship with a victory over defending champ Byrd (12-9, 8-1) Thursday at Byrd.

The Lady Vikings defeated the Lady Jackets in four sets on Sept. 26 at Airline.

At Southwood, Airline swept the match 25-10, 25-4, 25-7.

Alex Knowles had 13 aces and seven assists. Neveah Mitchell had eight aces. Natalie Williams had five kills.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers won the first set 25-22. The Lady Tigers took the next three 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.

Benton improved to 22-7 overall and 5-4 in district. According to GesuxPreps.com, the Lady Tigers are No. 20 in the Division I power rankings. The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Benton also defeated North Caddo 25-15, 25-8, 25-11 Monday at Benton.

The Lady Tigers visit Airline next Tuesday.

At Haughton, Byrd won the first set 25-20. The Lady Bucs evened the match with a 26-24 victory in the second.

The Lady Jackets won the third 25-20. Haughton came close to forcing a fifth set but Byrd took the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth.

Haylee Crowder set a Haughton school single-match record with 37 digs. She also had six aces.

Maddie Polk and Jordan Beam had nine kills each. Beam also had seven digs and five aces.

Ella Vickers had 28 assists and eight digs.

Kinsley Brotherton had seven kills. Laila Clinton and Shaniya Perkins had five kills each. Clinton also had three aces.

Haughton (11-15) picked up a non-district victory over West Monroe Monday at West Monroe.

The Lady Bucs won the first two sets 25-14, 25-18, The Lady Rebels took the next two 25-16, 25-19.

Haughton won the fifth 15-12.

Beam had 10 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Vickers had 21 assists, eight digs and five kills.

Polk had nine kills and five blocks. Crowder had 17 digs and five aces.

Brotherton had six kills. Carsyn Kizzia had 12 digs, one ace and one kill.

Lexi Coulson had nine assists. Perkins had two kills.

Haughton hosts Parkway Thursday.

Note: Match statistics provided by coaches.