High school volleyball: Airline, Benton notch second district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Thursday night.

Airline defeated Haughton in four sets in a hard-fought match at Haughton.

Benton downed Captain Shreve 25-18, 25-10, 25-21 at Benton.

At Haughton, Airline led 17-10 in the first set. Haughton then won 11 of the next 12 points to go up 21-18.

The Lady Vikings then came back to tie it. Both teams saved multiple set points before Airline pulled out a 29-27 victory.

The Lady Vikings dominated the next two sets 25-10, 25-12. Airline led 19-14 in the fourth when the Lady Bucs rallied again with a 9-0 run for a 23-19 lead.

Just when it looked like the match might go to a decisive fifth set, the Lady Vikings won five straight points to close out the set 25-23 and the match.

Airline’s Jacqueline Clem had 10 kills and three aces. Sicily Fontaine had 20 digs and five aces.

Catherine Jurkovich had five kills.

Haughton’s Haylee Crowder had a double-double with 16 digs and 13 aces.

Sara White had eight kills, two blocks and an ace. Maddie Polk had five kills and two blocks.

Kinsley Brotherton had five kills.

Airline (8-4, 2-0) returns to action Monday with a non-district home match against Calvary Baptist.

Haughton (2-8, 0-2) continues district play Monday at home against Byrd.

At Benton, Abby Schroeder had 20 assists, five digs and three kills.

Erin Martin had five kills, five digs, one assist and one ace. Abby Hine had five digs, three aces and two kills.

Benton (5-1, 2-0) is scheduled to play in the Barbe tournament this weekend. The Lady Tigers host Southwood in a district match Tuesday.

In a match played Wednesday, Parkway defeated North Caddo 25-5, 25-11, 25-7.

The Lady Panthers (3-7) visit Neville in another non-district match Monday.