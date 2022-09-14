High school volleyball: Airline, Benton open district play with victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-I play with victories Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Parkway 30-28, 25-18, 25-19 at Airline. Benton downed Haughton 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 at Benton.

At Airline, the first set was a thriller. Trailing 19-10, Parkway reeled off seven straight points to get within two. Airline finally ended the run and led 20-17 and 21-18.

The Lady Panthers scored four straight to grab a 22-21 lead. The score was tied at 22 and 23. Parkway saved two set points and the score was tied at 25.

The Lady Vikings saved a set point down 27-26 and won the next point. But the Lady Panthers tied it again.

Libero Sicily Fontaine had a diving save and Airline earned another set point. The set finally ended with a long rally capped by Jacqueline Clem’s kill on an assist by Lindsey Marcinkus.

Clem finished with a double-double (12 kills, 11 digs). She also had two aces.

Marcinkus had a big match with 20 assists, seven digs, two aces and one kills.

Fontaine had 12 digs and one assist.

Airline also defeated North Caddo Monday in straight sets. The Lady Vikings (7-4) visit Haughton (2-7) Thursday.

Parkway (2-7, 1-1) visits North Caddo Wednesday.

At Benton, Lizzy Autrey led the Lady Tigers in kills with 14. She also had one dig.

Abby Schroeder had 32 assists, six digs, five kills and two blocks.

Emma Rutledge had 10 kills, two blocks, two digs and one ace. Erin Martin had nine kills, seven digs, two assists and two aces,

Mackenzie Puckett had 12 digs, two assists and one ace.

Benton (4-1) hosts Captain Shreve in a district match Thursday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas