High school volleyball: Airline, Benton, Parkway pick up district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Haughton 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 25-23, 25-12, 25-17 at Shreve and Parkway dropped Southwood 25-8, 25-13, 25-11 at Southwood.

Airline’s Jacqueline Clem had nine kills, five blocks and two digs.

Sicily Fontaine 13 digs, four assists and two aces. Ja’Niyah Boudreaux six digs, four kills, two aces and one assist.

Airline improved to 14-12 overall and 6-1 in district. The Lady Vikings host Ruston in a non-district match Thursday.

In other district matches Thursday, Haughton hosts Captain Shreve, Benton (13-11, 5-3) visits Southwood and Parkway (9-14, 4-3) hosts district leader Byrd (16-10, 7-0).

Note: Match stats provided by coaches.