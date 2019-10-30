High school volleyball: Airline, Benton post district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers picked up District 1-I victories Tuesday.

Airline defeated Captain Shreve 25-5, 25-8, 25-21 at Airline. Benton downed Alexandria 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 at Benton.

Also in District 1-I, Parkway fell to West Monroe in four sets in West Monroe. The Lady Panthers lost the first two sets 25-11, 25-19 before winning the third 26-24. The Lady Rebels took the fourth 25-19.

In a non-district match, Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central in four sets on the road. The Lady Bucs won the first set 25-20 and then lost the next three 25-10, 25-10, 25-20.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings honored four seniors — Gabby Patronis, Tori Ligman, Karleisha Carr and Sam Olea on Senior Night.

Patronis had 10 kills, nine digs and five aces. Ligman had five aces, four assists, four digs and one kill.

Carr had three kills and two blocks. Olea had two kills and two digs.

Airline improved to 21-13 overall and finished district play runner-up to Ruston at 7-1.

The Lady Vikings close the regular season in the Dunham tournament Friday and Saturday. In the latest Division I power rankings, Airline was No. 15. The top 16 in the final rankings host first-round playoff games.

Official playoff pairings will be announced Monday.

At Benton, Kaitlyn Masters led the Lady Tigers with four aces. Ashanti Gavin had three kills.

Gracyn Badiali had three kills. Abbie Rutledge had two kills and one block.

Benton (6-14) closes its second season of volleyball Thursday at home against North Caddo. The Lady Tigers have won two more matches than last season.

Haughton, which defeated Benton 25-23, 25-23, 25-11 on Monday, dropped to 13-14. The Lady Bucs close the regular season Wednesday at home against Loyola College Prep.

Haughton was No. 21 in the latest Division II power rankings and will likely be on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Parkway (18-12) hosts North Caddo on Wednesday and then closes the regular season in the Dunham tournament.

The Lady Panthers were No. 33 in the Division I power rankings, only .11 behind No. 32 Walker. Parkway needs to move into the top 32 to make the playoffs.

Parkway’s program is in its third season. The Lady Panthers have doubled the number of wins they had last season.