High school volleyball: Airline, Benton post victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won home matches Tuesday night.

Airline won its third straight, defeating former District 1-I foe Pineville 25-8, 25-7, 25-10. Benton bounced back from a tough loss to Loyola, defeating Red River 25-7, 25-5, 25-2.

At Airline, Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had a big night with seven aces, four kills, three digs, one block and one assist.

Lindsey Marcinkus had four aces, seven assists and three kills. Sicily Fontaine had nine digs and one assist.

Airline (3-1) plays its first road match of the season Thursday at Loyola College Prep.

At Benton, Makenzie Puckett had 12 aces, three kills and one assist.

Erin Martin led the Lady Tigers in kills with seven. She also had five aces.

Abby Schroeder had 13 assists and two kills. Emma Rutledge had four aces, three kills and one dig.

Benton (2-1) visits Evangel Christian on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Loyola 25-14, 29-27, 25-19 at Loyola. The Lady Bucs (0-3) visit Ruston on Thursday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.