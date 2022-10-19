High school volleyball: Airline, Benton win district matches

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Airline defeated Southwood 25-17, 25-6, 25-13 at home. Benton defeated Parkway in five sets at Benton.

In another 1-I match, Haughton fell to leader Byrd 25-22, 25-12, 25-12 at Byrd.

At Airline, Emily Younger had nine kills three blocks, one ace and one dig. Kylie Authement had nine assists, seven aces, four digs and one kill.

Sicily Fontaine had 18 digs, six aces and one assist.

Airline improved to 16-17 overall and 8-1 in district. The Lady Vikings host Byrd (19-13, 9-0) Friday with a chance to earn a share of the district lead.

At Benton, Parkway won the first set 25-13 and Benton took the second 25-10. The Lady Panthers went up two sets to one with a 25-12 victory in the third.

The Lady Tigers won the fourth 25-15 then took the decisive fifth 15-11.

Benton avenged a five-set loss to Parkway on Sept. 22.

Benton improved to 17-14 overall and 7-3 in district.The Lady Tigers defeated West Monroe 25-20, 25-13, 25-10 in a non-district match Monday at home.

Also on Monday, Airline defeated Parkway in three sets.

Fontaine had 26 digs, two assists, one kill and one ace. Lauren Closner had 14 digs, five aces and three kills.

Alex Knowles had 11 assists, nine digs and one ace.