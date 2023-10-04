High school volleyball: Airline, Benton win

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Parkway Lady Panthers in four sets in a District 1-I match Wednesday at Airline.

Parkway won the first set 25-21 and Airline took the next three 25-18, 25-17, 25-20,

Alex Knowles had a double-double with 30 assists and 16 digs.

Sicily Fontaine had 24 digs. Sarah Catherine Tauzin had nine kills.

Airline (15-6, 7-0) visits Haughton Tuesday. Parkway (6-18, 1-6) hosts Southwood Tuesday.

In a non-district match, Benton defeated Northwood 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 at Northwood.

The Lady Tigers (17-7) visit North Caddo Monday.