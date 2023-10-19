High school volleyball: Airline clinches share of district championship; Haughton tops Parkway

The Airline Lady Vikings clinched at least a share of the District 1-I championship with a five-set victory over defending champ Byrd Thursday night at Byrd.

Airline improved to 19-8 overall and 10-0 in district. The Lady Vikings have a two-game lead over Byrd (12-10, 8-2) with two district games left.

Airline can clinch the outright title with a victory over Benton Tuesday at home.

In another district match, Haughton defeated Parkway in four sets at Haughton.

Airline’s victory was especially sweet for the Lady Vikings because they lost to the Lady Jackets in five sets twice last season.

Airline had to rally for Thursday’s victory.

Byrd took the first set 25-20. Airline evened the match with a 25-22 victory in the second.

The Lady Vikings played from behind most of the third. They got within two late but the Lady Jackets took the set 25-22.

Airline dominated the fourth set 25-16.

The Lady Vikings trailed 4-0 and 5-1 in the decisive fifth. But they rallied, winning seven of nine points to take an 8-7 lead.

After Byrd went up 10-9, Airline won the next four points to take a 13-10 lead.

The Lady Jackets took the next two to make it a one-point set.

Sicily Fontaine then had a back-row kill to make it match point.

Lauren Closner then served an ace and the Lady Vikings began celebrating.

Ja’Niyah Boudreaux and Alex Knowles had double-doubles.

Boudreaux had 11 kills and 11 digs. Knowles had a 24 assists and 14 digs. She also had three aces.

Fontaine had 25 digs and four aces. Closner had seven kills, seven aces and seven digs.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs and Lady Panthers split the first two sets. Haughton took the first 25-13 and Parkway the second 25-23.

The Lady Bucs swept the next two 25-18, 25-21.

Haughton’s Ella Vickers had a double-double. She set a single-match school record with 34 assists and also had 10 digs, three kills and three aces.

Haylee Crowder also had a double-double with 27 digs and 10 aces.

Maddie Polk had 14 kills, four blocks and six digs.

Jordan Beam had 11 kills, five digs and one block. Laila Clinton had six kills, two aces and one block.

Kinsley Brotherton had seven kills.

Haughton improved to 12-15 overall and 4-7 in district. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to play Magnolia School of Excellence Tuesday at home then close the season at Southwood Thursday.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.