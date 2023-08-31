High school volleyball: Airline completes perfect Week 1 with victory over Many; Benton improves to 2-0

High school volleyball: Airline completes perfect Week 1 with victory over Many;...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won Thursday night.

Airline finished the first week of the season undefeated at 3-0 with a straight-sets road victory over Many, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

Benton improved to 2-0, defeating Evangel Christian 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 at home.

At Airline, Sicily Fontaine had 22 digs, three assists, three aces and two kills.

Alex Knowles had 24 assists, eight digs, four aces and four kills.

Naveya Mitchell had six aces. Tawnie Langley had five kills and one dig.

Airline visits Calvary Baptist Tuesday.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers took control of the first set with a lengthy run. Then they rallied from a 9-2 deficit in the second.

Chandler Halsell had six kills, five aces and one dig. Addyson Hulett had seven aces, two kills, two digs and one block.

Lexi Vergis had seven digs, four assists, one ace and one kill.

Benton is scheduled to play in the Franklin tournament Saturday.

NOTE: Match statistics are provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.