High school volleyball: Airline continues hot start; Haughton picks up first win

The Airline Lady Vikings continued their red-hot start to the season with a non-district victory over Loyola College Prep in straight sets on Thursday at Loyola.

Airline, which improved to 5-0, won 25-17, 25-14, 25-18.

Libero Sicily Fontaine had 13 digs and one ace. Makenna Gray had nine digs, three kills and three aces.

Jacqueline Deville had six kills, two digs and one block. Alex Knowles had seven assists, four kills and three digs.

Kylie Authement had 11 assists and five aces. Jacqueline Clem had three kills, two blocks and one dig.

Catherine Jurkovich had two kills, one block, one ace and one dig. Natalie Sutton had two kills and one dig.

Airline is scheduled to play in the Dutchtown tournament Saturday.

Elsewhere Thursday, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Natchitoches Central in four sets in a District 1-I match in Natchitoches.

Defending champion Natchitoches Central won the first set 25-17. Parkway evened the match with a 25-19 victory in the second.

But the Lady Chiefs (3-0, 2-0) took the next two 25-12 and 25-16.

Parkway (1-2, 1-1) is scheduled to visit Haughton in a non-district match Monday.

Haughton won its first match of the season, defeating Booker T. Washington 25-4, 25-5, 25-11 at Haughton. The Lady Bucs improved to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in District 1-II.