High school volleyball: Airline downs Benton

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated the Benton Lady Tigers 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in a District 1-I match Monday at Airline.

Airline’s Sicily Fontaine had 16 digs and one assist. Alex Knowles had seven digs and five assists.

Kylie Authement had seven digs and one assist. Airline improved to 13-12 overall and completed the first half of district play 5-1. The Lady Vikings trail Byrd by one game in the loss column.

Airline hosts Haughton Tuesday.

Benton dropped to 12-11 and 4-3. The Lady Tigers continue district play Tuesday at Captain Shreve.

In another district match Tuesday, Parkway visits Southwood.